OnePlus Nord 3 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G, Nord Buds 2r launched in India

OnePlus has unveiled its Nord 3 5G and Nord CE 3 5G smartphones in India with as new premium mid-range and lower mid-range options, respectively. The Nord 3 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 processor while the Nord CE 3 5G packs the Snapdragon 782G. Further, the brand also launched the Nord Buds 2r TWS and Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC neckband alongside.

OnePlus Nord 3 5G: Price, Specs

The OnePlus Nord 3 5G comes in two variants in India, where the 8GB + 128GB model costs Rs 33,999 and the 16GB + 256GB variant costs Rs 37,999. It will arrive in Tempest Gray and Misty Green colours. It will go on sale via the company’s website and Amazon on July 15.

OnePlus Nord 3 5G sports a 6.74-inch 120Hz AMOLED display with a 1.5K (2772 x 1240 pixels) resolution, 10-bit support, HDR10+ and 1450 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 RAM.

It has a triple rear camera setup which includes a 50-megapixel IMX890 f/1.8 primary shooter, an 8-megapixel IMX355 f/2.2 ultra wide angle lens, and a 2-megapixel f/2.4 macro sensor. On the front, there is a 16MP f/2.4 camera sensor for selfies.

The device runs on OxygenOS 13.1 based on Android 13 out of the box. It is backed by a 5000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support. Further, the phone also includes an in-display fingerprint scanner, IR Blaster, and a stereo speaker setup. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, and a USB-C port for charging.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G: Price, Specs

OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G also comes in two variants, where the 8GB + 128GB model costs Rs 26,999 while the 12GB + 256GB trim comes for Rs 28,999. It can be availed in the Aqua Surge and Gray Shimmer colours. The handset will be available for purchase from August 2023.

As for its specs, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G features a 6.72-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 950 nits of peak brightness. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 782G processor. With LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 3.1 storage, there’s support for expandable storage up to 1TB via a hybrid slot.

It will sport a triple-camera setup on the back, consisting of a 50MP IMX890 main sensor, 2MP macro lens, and an 8MP ultra-wide camera. The front camera will be a 16MP shooter. There’s an in-display fingerprint scanner for security.

The handset is backed by a 5000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support. However, it lacks the Alert Slider which the Nord 3 5G has. As for connectivity options, there’s Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC and a USB-C port for charging. There’s an IR blaster and a stereo speaker setup present on the device.

OnePlus Nord Buds 2r: Price, Specs

OnePlus Nord Buds 2r’s Deep Grey color goes on sale on 5th July and the Triple Blue variant goes on sale on 15th July. The price for the OnePlus Nord Buds 2r starts at Rs 2,199. OnePlus Nord Buds 2r is available across oneplus.in , OnePlus store app, Amazon.in , Flipkart.com , Myntra.com, OnePlus experience stores and select partner stores.

The TWS earbuds pack 12.4mm titanium-coated dynamic drivers and offer dual mics plus AI clear call algorithm for clearer calling experience. It further has Sound master equalizer’s 3 audio profiles namely Bold, Bass, and Balanced. The buds are IP55 rated for Water & Sweat Resistance.

Next, there’s a gaming mode that is supported by the OnePlus smartphones which brings down the latency for a perfect audio-video sync. The buds also feature OnePlus Fast Pair technology so they connect to your OnePlus smartphone as soon as you flip open the lid. The buds connect wirelessly over Bluetooth v5.3.

They are compatible with the HeyMelody app and also have Dolby Atmos and Dirac tuner support. Lastly, the buds are claimed to offer up to 38 hours of playtime, thanks to the 36mAh battery in each bud and a 480mAh battery inside the case.

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC: Price, Specs

OnePlus also debuted the Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC in India, at Rs 2,299. The neckband will be available starting August 2023, while no exact date was confirmed.

The new neckband from OnePlus offers 45dB Hybrid Noise Cancellation and pack 12.4mm dynamic driver with anti-distortion audio technology. They claim to offer up to 20 hours of playtime.

It also sports Quick Switch and Google Fast Pair support. Moreover, the IP55 water and sweat resistance rating ensures durability. It has 3 microphones, Bluetooth 5.2 and USB-C charging.