Here’s your first look at the OnePlus V Fold

OnePlus has already confirmed in the past that it will be entering the foldable smartphone segment and now, we have our first look at what the OnePlus V Fold, OnePlus’ first foldable, is going to look like. The renders showcase the smartphone from every possible angle.

A report from Smartprix and OnLeaks has revealed the OnePlus V Fold in all its glory. The renders suggest that the smartphone isn’t a rebranded Oppo Find N2 but is a totally different model. It will come with a faux leather back, providing a premium look and feel.

The device will have a triple rear camera system that is co-created with Hasselblad. Notably, a periscope lens is present, which will be the first for a OnePlus flagship. The rear camera flash resides in the left corner, uniquely positioned outside the camera array.

The first look of the device confirms that it will retain the alert slider, while the power button of the OnePlus V Fold seamlessly integrates a fingerprint sensor. The device has slim bezels around the front display, while a selfie camera is present at the centre of the front screen. The phone has metallic construction, while the hinge design seems to resemble that of the Oppo Find N2. Furthermore, it seems to employ a triple speaker system.

The publication further notes that OnePlus V Fold may not be the final name for the smartphone. Talking about its specifications, the device is expected to feature the upcoming Qualcomm SM8475 Snapdragon 8+ Gen 2 processor. The phone is rumoured to include a 2K 120Hz AMOLED (LTPO) display.

It will further sport a 50MP (IMX 890) main camera, ultra-wide and periscope lenses. On the front, there’s a 32MP (OV32C) front camera. The device will have a Li-Po 4800mAh battery with 100W SuperVOOC charging.

OnePlus is expected to launch the OnePlus V Fold in India, China and the US in August of this year.