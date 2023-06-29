OnePlus V Fold specifications leaked in detail

HomeNewsOnePlus V Fold specifications leaked in detail

OnePlus V Fold specifications have now been leaked in detail, as per which it would have Qualcomm’s most powerful SoC.

By Abhishek Malhotra
Earlier this month, we got our first look at the upcoming OnePlus V Fold and now, detailed specifications about the foldable have been leaked, thanks to the same source who gave us the renders. The leaked specifications for the OnePlus V Fold suggest it will have a massive 7.8-inch inner display and will run on Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 series chipset.

The specifications of the V Fold from OnePlus have revealed, courtesy of OnLeaks and MySmartPrice. As per the leak, the handset will sport a 6.3-inch cover display that will be an AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. On the interior, the foldable phone will feature a huge 7.8-inch AMOLED screen with a 2K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate as well.

The foldable from OnePlus will have the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC at its helm, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The foldable phone is said to be backed by a 4,800mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging. The device will run on OxygenOS 13.1 based on Android 13.

As for the optics, the leak reveals that the OnePlus V Fold will comprise of a 48MP main camera, a 48MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 64MP telephoto unit. For selfies, the cover display will incorporate a 32MP camera whereas the interior screen will feature a 20MP shooter.

The renders of the device confirmed that the device will have an alert slider, while the power button seamlessly integrates a fingerprint sensor. The device has slim bezels around the front display, while a selfie camera is present at the centre of the front screen. The phone has metallic construction, while the hinge design seems to resemble that of the Oppo Find N2. Furthermore, it seems to employ a triple speaker system.

  • ChipsetSnapdragon 8 Gen 2
  • RAM (GB)12, 16
  • Storage256, 512
  • Display7.8-inch main, 6.3-inch cover
  • Front Camera32MP cover, 20MP main
  • Primary Camera48MP + 48MP + 64MP
  • Battery4800mAh
  • Operating SystemAndroid 13

