Tecno Pova 5 launched with a MediaTek Helio chipset: Know details

Tecno has launched the Pova 5 smartphone for global markets with flat sides and a unique rear design. The smartphone packs a MediaTek Helio G99 processor under the hood and packs a massive 6000mAh battery. It gets a 120Hz LCD screen on the front. Read on to know more details about the new Tecno phone.

Tecno Pova 5: Price, Availability

According to GSMArena, Tecno Pova 5 will be available in Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. The pricing of the device hasn’t been announced yet. However, one will be able to avail it in Hurricane Blue, Amber Gold, and Mecha Black colours.

Tecno Pova 5: Specifications

The Pova 5 sports a 6.78-inch IPS LCD display with an FHD+ resolution of 1080×24460 pixels, 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate and a hole-punch cutout at the top for the front camera. It is powered by the Helio G99 processor, paired with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage.

The device features an 8MP front camera. On the back, there is a dual-camera setup, including a 50MP primary camera with PDAF and a 0.08MP depth sensor. It also packs a 6000mAh battery and has support for 45W fast charging out of the box.

For security, it has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and supports AI face unlock as well. The device runs Android 13 out of the box with a layer of HiOS on top. It supports dual SIM, 4G, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth, GNSS, a 3.5mm headphone jack and USB Type-C for connectivity.