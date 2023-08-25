Smartphones coming in Sept 2023: iPhone 15 series, Galaxy S23 FE and more

Apple is rumoured to host an event on September 12, 2023 where the brand is expected to debut its iPhone 15 series smartphones. The 2023 lineup of iPhones could include iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Ultra. The Ultra model could be replacing the Pro Max moniker for the top-end model in the series.

Some recent render leaks from 9to5Mac suggest that Apple could be replacing the gold variant of the iPhone 15 Pro and Ultra with a new Gray colour that may be dubbed as ‘Titan Gray’. The Deep purple shade that was introduced with iPhone 14 Pro models will now be replaced in favour of a new Dark Blue finish, once again only for the Pro and Ultra devices.

As for the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, Apple is expected to offer five shades, including black, green, blue, yellow, and pink. One of the other major changes Apple will make in design is that it will retire the stainless steel frame it has used for the past few years for the Pro models. Instead of Stainless steel, the frame will be made of titanium, which should make the iPhones lighter in terms of weight and would also have a matte finish for the sides instead of the glossy frame we have seen on iPhone 13 Pro and 14 Pro series.

Another replacement said to take place is that of the mute switch, which may be replaced by a new Action Button. The action button was first seen on the Apple Watch Ultra and now on the iPhone 15 Ultra, it could serve multiple purposes. In other words, Apple could allow the user to remap the function of the Action Button to use it for various other features in the phone.

Apart from this, the iPhone 15 series is said to adopt the USB-C standard for charging and give up on its lightning port, thanks to the EU mandate. The iPhone 15 and 15 Plus will have USB 2.0 capable ports, meaning they will be limited to 480Mbps data transfer speeds, same as the current Lightning port. Moreover, they could have charging speeds capped to 20 watts. Some recent leaks have also suggested that all the models may get braided USB-C cables that could be colour-matched with the shade of the model the user purchases.

As for the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max, these are expected to get a high-speed USB-C ports, which could either be USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 (20Gbps) or Thunderbolt 3 (40Gbps). It would also sport faster charging up to 35 watts. Another change expected to be a part of the lineup include bigger batteries for all the models. The iPhone 15 is said to have a 3,877 mAh battery, the iPhone 15 Plus could get 4,912 mAh, the iPhone 15 Pro may have 3,650 mAh, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max (or Ultra) could have 4,852 mAh.

Next, the base storage for the Pro models could go up to 256GB (from 128GB in iPhone 14 Pro models) while the non-Pro models may get 128GB as base storage (up from 64GB in their predecessors). Then, the non-Pro models should get the Dynamic Island that was introduced on the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max. However, their refresh rates could still be capped to 60Hz which is a bummer. Talking further about the display, the iPhone 15 series could have a front design with the slimmest bezels ever seen in a smartphone.

Another major change that would be introduced in the top-end iPhone 15 Ultra would be the addition of the periscope lens. It should help users to capture portraits with even better background blur and sharper foreground. It also helps the user zoom in further away without compromising much on quality compared to a telephoto lens. The Pro model could keep the telephoto lens, not the new periscope sensor.

The Pro and Ultra models could be powered by Apple’s new and upcoming A17 Bionic chip, while the non-Pro models may get the A16 chip from last year’s Pro models, considering the trend Apple followed last year. Lastly, they will run on iOS 17 out of the box, whose beta has been running for a couple of months now for the older models.