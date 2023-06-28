Samsung Galaxy S23 FE first look revealed in new renders

Samsung’ Fan Edition smartphones have been popular amongst consumers for being powerful at comparatively cheaper rates than Samsung’ top-end S series. While Samsung skipped the Galaxy S22 FE, it seems it is now readying the Galaxy S23 FE whose renders have now been leaked, giving us our very first look at Samsung’ next Fan Edition smartphone.

The leaked renders come courtesy of Smartprix and OnLeaks which suggest that the Galaxy S23 FE is taking its design cues from the Galaxy A54 5G. The device will have a triple rear camera setup that should likely incorporate a telephoto sensor. As for the other two sensors, considering Samsung’s previous record, we assume there will be an ultra-wide angle sensor alongside the main sensor.

The Galaxy S23 FE appears relatively thicker in the renders, at 8.2mm of thickness. It will have a 6.4-inch flat AMOLED display with likely an in-display fingerprint sensor. As mentioned earlier, the design of the Galaxy S23 FE highly resembles that of the Galaxy A54, be it in terms of front bezels, or the rear camera design.

The publication also shed some light on the specifications of the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, which include a 120Hz AMOLED panel. Storage configurations for the Galaxy S23 FE are rumored to include 6GB and 8GB RAM options, and 128GB or 256GB of storage. The phone is expected to house a 4500mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging.

The S23 FE may also feature a 50MP main sensor on the back, similar to the Galaxy S23 series. Lastly, the device is expected to draw power from a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, making it a flagship smartphone.