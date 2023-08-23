Honor 90: Top 5 potential competitors in India

Honor is all set to make a comeback in India as confirmed by its India CEO Madhav Sheth. The first launch from Honor in India since last 3 years is going to take place next month with Honor 90. Apart from this, sources familiar with the development confirmed to us that the Honor 90 will be priced at around Rs 35,000 in India. This means that the Honor 90 is going to debut in a crowded segment that already has some strong competitors. As the device has already debuted in other parts of the world, we know what it should sport under the hood. So on the basis of such information, it is going to face competition from the following smartphones:

iQOO Neo 7 Pro

Priced at Rs 34,999, iQOO Neo 7 Pro (Review) sports a 6.78-inch E5 AMOLED display with a FHD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) resolution, HDR10+ support, up to 1500 nits brightness and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 inbuilt storage. There will also be a vapour chamber cooling system for heat dissipation on both the models.

For optics, the iQOO Neo 7 Pro may pack a triple rear camera setup including a 50-megapixel f/1.88 Samsung GN5 primary sensor, an 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide angle sensor and a 2-megapixel f/2.4 macro sensor. It further features a 16-megapixel f/2.45 camera on the front.

The smartphone is backed by a 5000mAh battery with 120W fast charging support. Further, it will boot Android 13-based FunTouch OS 13. For connectivity, you will get dual-SIM 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, NFC, and a USB-C port for charging the handset. There is also an under-display fingerprint sensor, X-Axis linear vibration motor, and stereo speakers on the handset.

Based on what specs we know for Honor 90, iQOO Neo 7 Pro is one of the strongest competitors for the Honor device as it has a better chipset and faster charging support.

Vivo V27

Priced at Rs 32,999, the Vivo V27 has a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution, peak brightness of up to 1300 nits, 120Hz refresh rate, and an in-display optical fingerprint scanner. The V27 has the Dimensity 7200 processor under its hood.

For cameras, the Vivo device has a 50MP OIS-enabled IMX766V f/2.45 primary lens, an 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2MP f/2.4 macro unit at the back. The device comes with a 50MP selfie snapper. It runs on FunTouchOS 13 based Android 13 operating system.

It comes with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. The Vivo V27 series pack a 4600mAh battery and charge at 66W speeds. Connectivity options on the Vivo V27 series include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.3, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. The device has stereo speakers as well.

The Vivo V27 may have a cheaper price tag, faster RAM and a similar powered chipset for cheaper price than the Honor 90 based on what information we have so far.

OnePlus Nord 3

With a price tag of Rs 33,999, the OnePlus Nord 3 sports a 6.74-inch 120Hz AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution, 10-bit support, HDR10+ and 1450 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 RAM.

It has a triple rear camera setup which includes a 50-megapixel IMX890 f/1.8 primary shooter, an 8-megapixel f/2.2 IMX355 ultra wide angle lens, and a 2-megapixel f/2.4 macro sensor. On the front, there is a 16MP f/2.4 camera sensor for selfies.

The device runs on OxygenOS 13 based on Android 13 out of the box. It is backed by a 5000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support. Further, the OnePlus phone also includes an in-display fingerprint scanner and a stereo speaker setup. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, and a USB-C port for charging.

The Nord 3 has a more powerful processor, faster charging speed with identical battery size, and a similar display panel for a cheaper price tag than Honor 90 which makes it one of the ideal competitors for the upcoming Honor phone.

Poco F5 5G

At Rs 29,999, the Poco F5 5G sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ 12-bit AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 1,000 nits brightness, HDR10+ support, and 1,920Hz PWM dimming.

The Poco F5 employs the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The device runs on the latest Android 13 OS with MIUI 14 on top.

It has a triple camera system which is headlined by a 64MP main sensor, accompanied by an 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP f/2.4 macro unit. There is a 16MP front-facing selfie snapper. There is also a 3725mm vapor cooling system for heat dissipation.

The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging. Other features on the Poco F5 include USB-C port, 3.5mm jack, 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, GPS, Bluetooth 5.3, X-Axis Linear Motor, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, IR Blaster, and NFC.

Over Honor 90, the Poco F5 has a better chipset, identical battery, faster RAM, IR blaster, audio jack despite having a cheaper price tag.

Motorola Edge 40

Priced at Rs 29,999, the Motorola Edge 40 sports a 6.55-inch curved pOLED display with an FHD+ resolution and a center-aligned punch-hole cutout. The panel supports 8-bit colours, a 144Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate and 1,200 nits peak brightness. It draws power from the Dimensity 8020 chipset paired with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The device is equipped with dual stereo speakers tuned by Dolby Atmos. It is also IP68-certified water and dust resistant. The Motorola Edge 40 features dual rear cameras, including a main 1/1.55-inch main OIS-enabled 50MP sensor paired with a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens. There is a 32MP selfie snapper on the front. An in-display optical sensor is present for biometrics.

The smartphone is backed by a 4,400mAh battery with support for 68W wired and 15W wireless charging. Software-wise, the smartphone runs on Android 13 OS with MyUX 4.0 out of the box. It will receive major OS upgrades till Android 15 alongside 3 years of security monthly patches. For connectivity, there’s Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, 5G, GPS, NFC, and a USB-C port for charging.

Over Honor 90, despite having a cheaper price tag, the Motorola Edge 40 is one of the tough competitors for Honor’s handset as it gets a slightly better chipset, higher refresh rate display, IP68 rating and support for wireless charging.