The iPhone 14 FAQ: All your questions answered

Whenever a new iPhone series is launched, the basic number iPhone often gets sidelined and overshadowed by its Pro counterparts. And with Apple widening the feature gap between the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Pro models, it seems like the number models are getting even less attention than they usually do. But this in no way means that the newly launched iPhone 14 is not the center of queries and questions. While we are yet to experience the device thoroughly, here are answers to possible questions you might have about the suffix-less iPhone launched this year, the iPhone 14:

They say the iPhone 14 looks exactly like the iPhone 13. Is that true?

Well, it is more or less true. While there is a marginal (read ‘not even noticeable’) difference between the weight and the thickness of the two iPhones– the iPhone 14 is slightly thicker at 7.80 mm and weighs faintly lighter at 172 grams as compared to the iPhone 13 which is 7.65 mm thick and weighs 174 grams, the two phones are pretty much identical.

You can see them, feel them and hold them side by side, and it is very unlikely that you will be able to tell the two phones apart. In terms of appearance, they have the same display size, the same design with flat sides, same height, same width, same diagonal camera arrangement on the back and the same glass back, which makes it difficult to tell the difference between the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 13.

Will the case and tempered glass protector of an iPhone 13 work with an iPhone 14 too?

While the iPhone 14 is a teensy bit thicker, most of the iPhone 13 cases should work perfectly with the new iPhone as well. The same goes for the tempered glass protectors as well. Because the two phones’ height and display size are exactly the same, the tempered glass protectors used for iPhone 13 should fit the iPhone 14 effortlessly.

What are the materials used to make the iPhone 14? Does the phone have dust and water resistance?

Apple has always used premium material to make the iPhones and that remains the same with the iPhone 14 as well. The Cupertino tech brand uses Ceramic Shield glass on the front, which it claims is tougher than any other smartphone glass. For the sides, Apple has used Aero-space grade aluminium, giving it a very solid and reassuring feel. In terms of resistance, the iPhone 14 comes with the same IP68 dust and water resistance as the iPhone 13 which means the phone is capable of staying in 6-meter deep water for about 30 minutes without getting damaged.

What is the major difference between the iPhone 14 and iPhone 13?

While it may seem like the iPhone 14 is the same as the iPhone 13, Apple has included a few changes to make the two devices different from one another. The biggest differences come in terms of chipset, battery and camera. The iPhone 14 brings improved cameras, battery performance and a slightly better chipset as compared to the iPhone 13. The iPhone 14 also comes with Apple’s Crash Detection feature which calls for help if the user is involved in an accident which is missing in the iPhone 13.

Both the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 13 have the same A15 Bionic processor. Are they exactly the same?

Well, yes and no. Yes because both iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 run on the same A15 Bionic processor, and no, because the processors used on the two devices are not exactly the same. The iPhone 14 comes with the A15 Bionic chipset but it brings an extra GPU core as compared to the A15 Bionic processor on the iPhone 13. The iPhone 14 comes with the processor we have previously seen on the iPhone 13 Pro models, which has a 5-core GPU on board, while the iPhone 13 comes with a 4-core GPU.

Is the performance of the iPhone 14 likely to be very different from the iPhone 13?

You might be able to feel a slight difference between the performance of the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 13 in terms of graphics rendering speed, and while going through high-end games or graphic intense tasks but other than that, we do not think there will be a noticeable difference between the performance of the two phones.

How are the cameras of the iPhone 14 different from the ones on the iPhone 13?

It may seem like the iPhone 14 comes with the exact same cameras as the iPhone 13 as both phones have two 12-megapixel sensors on the back and another 12-megapixel sensor on the front but the difference between these two setups lies in the fine print. The main sensor on the iPhone 14 comes with a slightly bigger f/1.5 aperture as compared to the f/1.6 aperture on the iPhone 13. This is also the case with the front-facing camera, where the iPhone 14 brings a bit bigger f/1.9 aperture as compared to the f/2.2 aperture on the iPhone 13’s front camera.

The front camera of the iPhone 14 also comes with support for autofocus for the first time, and both front and back camera units on the iPhone 14 also come with Apple’s latest camera feature Photonic Engine.

Is the battery life of the iPhone 14 better than the iPhone 13?

Even though the size of the iPhone 14 remains largely the same as the iPhone 13, Apple claims that it has improved the battery life of the new iPhone. According to Apple, the iPhone 14 can last an hour longer as compared to the iPhone 13.

What are the differences between the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Pro?

While there may not be too many ‘in-your-face’ differences between the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14, there are plenty of such differences between the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Pro. The iPhone 14 Pro comes with a completely new A16 Bionic processor, while iPhone 14 comes with an ‘improved’ A15 Bionic chipset. The Pro model also brings a more powerful display with an adaptive 120 Hz refresh rate, Always on Display and ProMotion technology, while the iPhone 14 comes with a very normal 60 Hz refresh rate and no Always on Display or ProMotion technology.

The iPhone 14 Pro has the much talked about Dynamic Island, an improved version of the notch that is more interactive and informative. When it comes to cameras, the iPhone 14 Pro has a 48-megapixel main sensor on the back as opposed to a 12-megapixel one on the iPhone 14 and an added 12-megapixel telephoto lens. The Pro model also comes with extra battery life of about three hours of video playback.

What is the difference between the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus?

The iPhone 14 Plus is basically the iPhone 14 but taller. This means you get two added things on the iPhone 14 Plus as compared to the iPhone 14. You get a bigger 6.7 inch display on the iPhone 14 Plus as compared to the 6.1 inch display on the iPhone 14 and you get better battery life. Apple claims at up to 26 hours video playback, the iPhone 14 Plus brings the best battery life on an iPhone as opposed to up to 20 hours video playback on the iPhone 14.

I have an iPhone 12 or earlier. Should I update to the iPhone 14 or go for the iPhone 13, which is available on a massive discount?

If you are someone who prefers to buy the latest and greatest, no matter how minor the improvements may be, then go for the iPhone 14. However, if you would like to save some money and cash in the massive discounts (the iPhone 13 is available for around Rs 50,000 online as we write this) then we would advise you to opt for the iPhone 13. The phone is very good, consistent and not too far away from iPhone 14 in terms of specs or design. It would perhaps make sense to save and wait for a more radically different device.

What are the Prices of the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Plus?

At the time of writing, these are the official prices of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus in India (you may get slightly different rates at some retailers):

iPhone 14:

128 GB: Rs 79,900

256 GB: Rs 89,900

512 GB: Rs 1,09,900

iPhone 14 Plus:

128 GB: Rs 89,900

256 GB: Rs 99,900

512 GB: Rs 1,19,900