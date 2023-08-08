OnePlus Open could undercut Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 in India but will it beat it?

OnePlus is all set to unveil its first ever foldable smartphone globally by the end of this month according to leaks. A new leak regarding the India price of the OnePlus Open suggests it could undercut the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 in the country, but will that be enough for OnePlus to beat the long standing competitor? Let’s try to analyse and find out.

OnePlus Open India price tipped

Tipster Yogesh Brar shared a post on X stating that “out of all brands, OnePlus has the strongest lineup this year”, followed by the prices of some of the brand’s handsets launched earlier this year. However, he also included the OnePlus Open in the post, and suggested that it may launch at a price point under Rs 1.2 lakhs in India. That’s definitely expensive but considering the state of foldables as it is right now, the price tag doesn’t seem to be a surprising one.

Will OnePlus Open beat Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5?

While their form factors and software may entirely be different, OnePlus Open and Galaxy Z Fold 5’s segment is the same, and that’s a premium book-style foldable. Recently refreshed renders suggest that the OnePlus Open will adopt more of the Oppo Find N2’s form factor, making it shaped like a passport.

It will be smaller in size than the one that was leaked before. As for the specs, the device is supposed to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and will backed by a 4,800mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging per leaks.

The device will run on OxygenOS 13.1 based on Android 13. As for the optics, the V Fold will comprise of a 48MP main camera, a 48MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 64MP telephoto unit. The cover display will incorporate a 32MP camera for selfies, whereas the interior screen will feature a 20MP shooter.

Considering the specifications, we know it would definitely compete well with the Galaxy Z Z Fold 5 if not beat it. It has that much power that can handle most things. However, the competition would mainly boil down to two factors, including software experience and overall after-sales support.

Considering it’s OnePlus’s first-ever foldable, it will have to be seen how well they have optimised their software for such a form factor. You can expect something similar to the Oppo Find N2, but then Samsung has had the first mover advantage as it has been refining its One UI to better adapt to its Z Fold series for five years now, and that shows in the Galaxy Z Fold 5 (the review for which is coming soon, so stay tuned for that).

Apart from this, Samsung has also been nailing its after-sales support as it has already created a mindset amongst consumers and has built trust that it can handle its foldable smartphones without any issues, as the brand forayed into the fifth generation of its Z series handsets. Will OnePlus beat Samsung in the foldable space, that remains to be seen, but what we do know is that the rest of the industry is catching up fast with Samsung, and the Korean brand now has its reasons to worry so it can preserve its market share.