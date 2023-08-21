Honor 90 is to be priced at around Rs 35,000 in India

Honor, the Chinese smartphone brand, is preparing to re-enter the Indian market with the launch of its upcoming device, the Honor 90, in September. Following its recent release in China, alongside the Honor 90 Pro, the Honor 90 aims to capture the Indian consumer base with its features.

Sources familiar with the development have told The Mobile Indian that the Honor 90 will be around Rs. 35,000 in India. It will compete with devices like the Google Pixel 7a, Nothing Phone 2, iQoo Neo 7 Pro, and OnePlus 11R.

One of the key highlights of the Honor 90 is its notable 200-megapixel rear camera, catering to photography enthusiasts. The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset, promising efficient performance. The device also comes with a 5,000mAh battery and supports 66W charging. It’s important to note that the specifications for the Indian version might have some variations compared to the Chinese model. It runs on MagicOS 7.1, based on Android 13.

The Honor 90 is set to launch in the mid-premium smartphone segment in the middle of September. It was initially introduced in China in May, with a starting price of CNY 2,499 (approximately Rs. 28,700) for the base model featuring 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The Honor 90’s launch marks Honor’s return to the Indian market after separating from Huawei in 2020. PSAV Global has been the authorized distributor of Honor products in India. After that, it introduced various Honor products, such as wearables, tablets, and laptops, in the past three years.