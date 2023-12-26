Smartphone Launches In January 2024: Look Out For OnePlus 12, Galaxy S24 Series And Some Of The Other Biggest Launches

Smartphone launches are going to pick up pace soon in January 2024 as some of the biggest launches of the year are lined up. From Galaxy S24 series to the OnePlus 12 and Redmi Note 13 series, January 2024 seems to be a fully packed month for smartphone lovers out there. So here’s a list of the smartphone launches to look out for in January 2024.
1OnePlus 12 Series (Global, India Launch)
The OnePlus 12 has already launched in China and is now set for launch in India and globally next month on the 23rd in New Delhi. The handset is going to face tough competition from the iQOO 12 in India, which did amazingly well in our review. Alongside the 12, OnePlus will also launch the OnePlus 12R, whose design was recently confirmed by the brand itself.
The OnePlus 12 sports a 6.82-inch QHD+ (3168 x 1440 pixels) 120Hz 3D AMOLED LTPO display. Furthermore, there is 4500 nits of peak brightness, 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut, 93.5% screen-to-body ratio, Dolby Vision support and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC powers the OnePlus 12 with up to 24GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage.
Additionally, the OnePlus handset has a triple camera setup at the rear, including a 50MP f/1.6 Sony LYT-808 primary sensor, a 48MP Sony IMX581 ultra-wide angle sensor, and a 64MP periscope telephoto camera with OIS. On the front, there is a 32MP IMX615 f/2.4 sensor for selfies and video calls.
It is backed by a 5400mAh battery that supports 100W SuperVOOC charging, 50W wireless charging and 10W reverse wireless charging. Connectivity options include 5G, NFC, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth v5.4 and USB-C 3.2 Gen1 port for charging. Further, it runs on OxygenOS 14 based on Android 14 outside China and ColorOS 14 in China. Lastly, it supports stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, has a Bionic Vibration Motor and is IP65 rated.
2Samsung Galaxy S24 Series (Global, India Launch)
Next up is the Galaxy S24 smartphone lineup which will serve as Samsung’s flagships for the year 2024. The Galaxy S24 series is reportedly set to debut on January 18, 2024. However, this date hasn’t officially been confirmed by Samsung as of yet. Despite that, the leaks so far look promising and accurate as well.
Everything about the Galaxy S24 lineup, from design to specs to colour options, has been leaked. It is also being said that the S24 lineup will retain the same prices as the S23 series. Whether that also stands true for the Indian region remains to be seen.
The Galaxy S24 Ultra seems to have gotten minor refinements in design, same as what Galaxy S23 Ultra got over the S22 Ultra. This time, the S24 Ultra gets a Titanium frame along with uniform bezels are the display. It also appears in new shades which include Titanium Black, Titanium Gray, Titanium Violet, and Titanium Yellow.
This model sports a 6.8-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2x curved panel with up to 120Hz Refresh Rate support, 240Hz touch sampling rate, Eye comfort shield, 100% DCI-P3 coverage, and up to 2600 nits of peak brightness. Further, there’s an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor.
The Ultra model will get Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in all the regions. RAM remains 12GB while storage options go up till 1TB. Cameras on the back appear to be updated. While the 200MP primary sensor, 10MP telephoto sensor and the 12MP ultra-wide angle sensor remain the same as the S23 Ultra, the fourth telephoto sensor is upgraded to a 50MP lens from a 10MP lens on the S23 Ultra. This gives it the ability to offer 3x and 5x optical zoom. The front sensor remains identical to the predecessor.
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra packs a 5000mAh battery which supports 45W wired charging, 15W wireless charging and reverse wireless charging as well.
As for the software, the S24 Ultra runs on OneUI 6.1 based on Android 14. Additional features include S-Pen support housed inside the slot below the S23 Ultra. Further, both the S-Pen and the phone are IP68 water and dust resistant as well. Connectivity options on the device include UWB support, Wi-Fi 7, 5G, LTE, NFC, Bluetooth v5.3 and Wi-Fi Direct.
3Redmi Note 13 Series (India Launch)
The Redmi Note 13 smartphone lineup came to China in September of 2023 and will be coming to India on January 4, 2024. The lineup is expected to consist of three devices, including the Note 13, the Note 13 Pro and the Note 13 Pro+. Out of the whole lineup, the Pro+ model is the most powerful, with top-notch specifications.
The Redmi Note 13 Pro+ sports a 6.67-inch 1.5K Resolution AMOLED Display with a Refresh Rate of 120Hz, Dolby Vision, 12-bit colours, 1800 nits peak brightness and HDR10+ support. It is protected with Gorilla Glass Victus. The device is equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Ultra SoC under the hood, paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM. It comes with up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage.
The Redmi Note 13 Pro+ features a triple camera setup with a 200-megapixel Samsung HP3 f/1.65 primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The smartphone also has a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The Note 13 Pro+ packs a 5,000mAh battery and comes with 120W Fast charging support.
Additional features include X-Axis Linear Haptics Motor, IR Blaster and dual stereo speakers. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, 5G, Bluetooth 5.3, 3.5mm headphone jack, GPS and NFC. The device runs on MIUI 14, based on Android 13. There’s an in-display fingerprint sensor for security; the device is IP68-rated.
4Poco X6 Series (India Launch)
The India launch for the upcoming Poco X6 series smartphone lineup has already been teased by Poco India head and it is expected to take place in January 2024. The series will consist of Poco X6 Pro and the vanilla X6, both of which have been spotted on several certification sites.
There’s also a Poco X6 Neo which may also debut. At this point, nothing has been confirmed officially by the brand regarding the models. However, leaks suggest that the Poco X6 series is going to consist of rebadged Redmi Note 13 models.
5Vivo X100 Series (India Launch)
Vivo X100 smartphone series India launch has been officially announced by the brand and it is set to take place on January 4, 2024 at 12PM IST. It will coincide with the launch of the Redmi Note 13 series in India. Vivo X100 and the Vivo X100 Pro have already been launched in China in November of this year.
The Vivo X100 series features a 6.78-inch OLED display with curved edges and a centre-aligned punch-hole cutout. The display has an 1.5K pixels resolution. It will feature a 120Hz refresh rate and 3000 nits peak brightness. The devices are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SoC paired with UFS 4.0 storage and LPDDR5x RAM. The 16GB RAM + 1 TB storage variant of both the phones have LPDDR5T RAM.
The Vivo X100 comes equipped with a 5000mAh battery unit and 120W Fast charging support. The Pro model has a bigger 5400mAh cell with slightly slower 100W wired charging, but supports 50W wireless charging with the standard model lacks. They also feature an IP68 rating making them water and dust-resistant.
Connectivity options on both the handsets include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth v5.4, GPS/ A-GPS, Infrared (IR) blaster, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. There’s a stereo speaker setup as well as an X-axis linear vibration motor present inside the Vivo X100 series.
6Honor X9b (India Launch)
Honor made a comeback to India with the Honor 90 back in September 2023 and after that, the brand has been silent. However, Honor is now expected to begin 2024 in India with a new launch, and it could be the Honor X9b.
The Honor X9b launched in other regions back in October so we know its specifications in advance. It sports a 6.78-inch AMOLED panel that offers a 1.5K resolution, 120hz refresh rate, 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut and 1.07 billion colours. It is powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor, paired with up to 12 GB of RAM and up to 256 GB of storage
Honor X9b has a triple rear camera setup including a 108MP f/1.75 primary lens, 5MP ultra-wide f/2.2 sensor and a 2MP f/2.4 macro camera. On the front, the device is equipped with a 16MP f/2.45 selfie camera.
The device is backed by a 5800mAh battery with 35W Fast charging support. It runs on MagicOS 7.2 based on Android 13. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, 5G, NFC, and a USB-C port. The device also has an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometrics.
7Asus ROG Phone 8 Series (Global, India Launch)
Asus is also gearing up to launch ROG 8 series gaming smartphone family globally at CES 2024. To be precise, the launch will take place on January 9. Asus India has also been teasing the smartphone, suggesting India launch could soon follow once the global launch concludes.
Asus ROG Phone 8 series models will launch with Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, as confirmed by the brand on Weibo. Aside from that, the Asus ROG Phone 8 Ultimate was also spotted on Geekbench with the model number ASUS_AI2401_D. The listing suggested that the phone could ship with Android 14 out of the box.
The handsets are expected to boast of a new design compared to previous years’ ROG Gaming smartphones along with 5500mAh battery cells and 65W fast charging. The design for the handsets has already been leaked in images, suggesting a new camera module and front design with uniform bezels around the display. The handsets will also be IP68 rated.
8iQOO Neo 9 Series (India Launch)
The iQOO Neo 9 smartphone series will officially launch in China tomorrow, December 27, but its India launch will reportedly take place sometime in January 2024. A recent leak suggested that the Neo 9 Pro will have the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Chipset the hood instead of Dimensity 9300 chip expected in the China variant. Further, it will have the same design language as its Chinese counterpart.
iQOO Neo 9 series is set to get a refreshed design over its predecessors. One of the models will be available with a red-white dual tone panel while there’ll be two camera modules on the back of the handset. The iQOO Neo 9 and Neo 9 Pro are expected to feature a 1.5K Resolution screen which could be 6.78-inch in size. Next, the iQOO Neo 9 is said to sport the Sony IMX920 sensor for the main camera, which was introduced in the Vivo X100. Lastly, the smartphones could be backed by a 5160mAh battery with 120W Fast charging support, similar to their predecessors.
So these are some of the most anticipated smartphone launches expected to take place in January 2024. Do keep tabs on this list as we’ll keep updating it in case some new information regarding new launches pops up somewhere on the internet.