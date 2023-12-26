Smartphone Launches In January 2024: Look Out For OnePlus 12, Galaxy S24 Series And Some Of The Other Biggest Launches

Next up is the Galaxy S24 smartphone lineup which will serve as Samsung’s flagships for the year 2024. The Galaxy S24 series is reportedly set to debut on January 18, 2024. However, this date hasn’t officially been confirmed by Samsung as of yet. Despite that, the leaks so far look promising and accurate as well.

Everything about the Galaxy S24 lineup, from design to specs to colour options, has been leaked. It is also being said that the S24 lineup will retain the same prices as the S23 series. Whether that also stands true for the Indian region remains to be seen.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra seems to have gotten minor refinements in design, same as what Galaxy S23 Ultra got over the S22 Ultra. This time, the S24 Ultra gets a Titanium frame along with uniform bezels are the display. It also appears in new shades which include Titanium Black, Titanium Gray, Titanium Violet, and Titanium Yellow.

This model sports a 6.8-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2x curved panel with up to 120Hz Refresh Rate support, 240Hz touch sampling rate, Eye comfort shield, 100% DCI-P3 coverage, and up to 2600 nits of peak brightness. Further, there’s an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor.

The Ultra model will get Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in all the regions. RAM remains 12GB while storage options go up till 1TB. Cameras on the back appear to be updated. While the 200MP primary sensor, 10MP telephoto sensor and the 12MP ultra-wide angle sensor remain the same as the S23 Ultra, the fourth telephoto sensor is upgraded to a 50MP lens from a 10MP lens on the S23 Ultra. This gives it the ability to offer 3x and 5x optical zoom. The front sensor remains identical to the predecessor.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra packs a 5000mAh battery which supports 45W wired charging, 15W wireless charging and reverse wireless charging as well.

As for the software, the S24 Ultra runs on OneUI 6.1 based on Android 14. Additional features include S-Pen support housed inside the slot below the S23 Ultra. Further, both the S-Pen and the phone are IP68 water and dust resistant as well. Connectivity options on the device include UWB support, Wi-Fi 7, 5G, LTE, NFC, Bluetooth v5.3 and Wi-Fi Direct.