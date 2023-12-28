iQOO Neo 9 Series Debuts In China: India Launch leaked

iQOO has debuted its much anticipated Neo 9 series in China, including two new devices, namely the iQOO Neo 9 and the iQOO Neo 9 Pro. Both the new handsets have powerful flagship chipsets, and both of them also sport a distinctive design compared to their predecessor. It is also expected that one of these handsets will launch in India. So here’s all the information you need about the Neo 9 series and its India arrival.

iQOO Neo 9: Price, Specs

The Neo 9 is available in three shades (Red-White, Blue, Black) and in four variants including:

12GB+256GB: CNY 2299 (approx Rs 27,770)

16GB+256GB: CNY 2499 (approx Rs 29,100)

16GB+512GB: CNY 2799 (approx Rs 32,600)

16GB+1TB: CNY 3199 (approx Rs 37,300)

It’s specifications include a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED Display with a 1.5K (1260 x 2800 pixels) resolution, HDR10 support, 2160Hz PWM dimming and up to 1400 nits brightness and up to a 144Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

It packs up to 16GB LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 inbuilt storage. There is also a vapour chamber cooling system for heat dissipation. For optics, the iQOO device packs a dual rear camera setup including a 50MP main IMX920 camera with 1/ 1.49″ VCS bionic, f/1.88 aperture, OIS, LED flash, paired with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture. For selfies and video calls, the handset features a 16-megapixel f/2.45 camera on the front.

The smartphone is backed by a 5160mAh battery with 120W Fast charging support. Further, it will boot Android 14-based Origin OS 4. For connectivity, you will get dual-SIM 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, NFC, and a USB-C port for charging the handset. It will also have an under-display fingerprint sensor, X-Axis linear vibration motor, and stereo speakers.

Read More: Smartphone Launches In January 2024: Look Out For OnePlus 12, Galaxy S24 Series And Some Of The Other Biggest Launches

iQOO Neo 9 Pro: Price, Specs

The Neo 9 Pro is available in the same three colours and design while it’s variants include:

12GB+256GB: CNY 2999 (approx Rs 34,900)

12GB+512GB: CNY 3299 (approx Rs 38,400)

16GB+512GB: CNY 3599 (approx Rs 41,900)

16GB+1TB: CNY 3999 (approx Rs 48,300)

It’s specifications include a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED Display with a 1.5K (1260 x 2800 pixels) resolution, HDR10 support, 2160Hz PWM dimming and up to 1400 nits peak brightness, 3000 nits small screen brightness and up to a 144Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SoC paired with LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.0 storage.

For optics, the iQOO handset packs a dual rear camera setup including a 50MP main IMX920 camera with 1/ 1.49″ VCS bionic, f/1.88 aperture, OIS, LED flash, paired with a 50MP ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.0 aperture. For selfies and video calls, the handset features a 16-megapixel f/2.45 camera on the front.

The smartphone is backed by a 5160mAh battery with 120W Fast charging support. Further, it will boot Android 14-based Origin OS 4. For connectivity, you will get dual-SIM 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, NFC, and a USB-C port for charging the handset. It will also have an under-display fingerprint sensor, X-Axis linear vibration motor, and stereo speakers.

iQOO Neo 9 Pro: India Arrival

The iQOO Neo 9 Pro will arrive in India according to leaks, and that too in January 2024. However, per reports, the Neo 9 Pro in India is the same smartphone the Neo 9 is, in China. This means that the Indian variant should be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and will have all the other traits of the iQOO Neo 9.

If we talk of India pricing, iQOO has been aggressively pricing its devices of late, and going by the competitive prices of iQOO Neo 7 Pro as well as the recently launched iQOO 12, the prices of the iQOO Neo 9 Pro should remain similar to that of its Chinese counterpart. If that does happen, iQOO already has a winner in its hands considering how well Neo 7 Pro did in its review, our report card for Vivo & iQOO in 2023 and the top 10 smartphones we reviewed this year.