Poco X6 Series: Expect a rebrand and nothing unique

Poco F6 India launch was rumoured earlier this month and it is being suggested that it would be a rebranded Redmi K70. Now, new rumours for the Poco X6 series have begun cropping up around the internet, according to which, Poco will follow the same rebranding path.

Poco X6, Poco X6 Pro are rebranded Redmi smartphones

According to a recent TheTechOutlook report, the Poco X6 Pro was spotted on India’s BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) website. The report mentions that the handset was listed with the model number 23122PCD1I. While it doesn’t state the moniker for the device, the report notes that a phone with a similar model number was recently spotted on the IMEI website also, and was found to be the Poco X6 Pro.

While their report stated that the Poco X6 Pro would be a rebranded Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G, and the Poco X6 5G would be a rebranded Redmi Note 13 5G, a new leak now states otherwise. This one comes from Kacper Skrzypek, as per whom, the Note 13 Pro will be rebranded as the Poco X6 5G in the global market.

So there’s no confirmation yet as to which Redmi model will be rebranded as the Poco X6 5G. It is also possible that Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G launches as Poco X6 Pro in India but as Poco X6 in global markets. Or, Poco X6 and X6 Pro could share similar specifications with a different design.

Whatever the case may be, one should expect a rebranded Redmi Note 13 series device from Poco for their X6 series, and nothing unique.

This should also mean that one of the devices in the Poco X6 series (or both of them) could sport a 6.67-inch 1.5K Resolution AMOLED Display with a Refresh Rate of 120Hz, Dolby Vision, 12-bit colours, 1800 nits peak brightness and HDR10+ support. The device could be equipped with Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC under the hood, paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 1 TB of storage.