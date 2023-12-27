Itel A70 Is Coming To India With A Segment-First Feature

Itel brought a couple of phones earlier this year to India, namely the Itel S23 and the Itel P55 5G which had their respective segment-first features. The brand seems to be planning to repeat that with a new smartphone called Itel A70 that is supposedly bringing 256GB storage to a handset that costs less than Rs 8,000 for the first time.

Itel A70: India Launch Timeline (Expected)

The report from 91Mobiles cites unspecified sources and claims that the Itel A70 will launch in India in January. The brand has already begun teasing the handset via its social media handles as well as through an Amazon listing.

While no exact launch date has been confirmed, we can soon expect an announcement from the brand regarding the same. The Itel A70 has already debuted in global markets back in October of this year.

Itel A70: India Price (Expected)

As mentioned, the Itel A70 is going to cost below Rs 8,000 in India and it will be made available in two options, one with 256GB storage and one with 128GB storage. The same has been confirmed by the teaser the Amazon listing shows.

The publication’s report mentions that the handset will pack up to 12GB RAM, including 4GB virtual RAM support as well. This means that there should be 8GB of physical RAM in both the variants. However, the global variant of the handset has 8GB virtual RAM and 4GB physical RAM so that could also be the case.

Itel A70: Specifications

The A70 from Itel sports a 6.6-inch display with 60Hz refresh rate, 90% screen-to-body ratio, 500 nits brightness, 120Hz touch sampling rate, and 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone features an 13MP rear primary sensor paired with a QVGA lens.

There is a 8MP front-facing camera. The device has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security and is powered by a Unisoc T603 SoC.

The A70 packs up to 4GB RAM along with up to 8GB virtual RAM. It is offered in 128GB and 256GB storage options. The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery unit with support for 10W charging. The iTel A70 runs on Android 13 OS.