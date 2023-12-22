Usual Business: Whole Samsung Galaxy S24 Lineup Revealed Unofficially

Plenty of leaks have been a part of the internet that have shed light on what the Samsung Galaxy S24 lineup is set to offer and now, ahead of the launch of the series in January, a detailed leak has made an appearance that claims to show the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+ and the Galaxy S24 Ultra in all its shades, along with its full specifications sheet. Leaks unveiling the entire Samsung smartphone before launches have persisted for years, and the current situation is no exception. The leaks were shared by multiple sources, including Evan Blass (on X), WindowsReport, and WinFuture. However, a couple of the sources are no down.

Samsung Galaxy S24: Design, Specifications

Starting off with the Galaxy S24, the handset remains the smallest one out of the lineup as usual. The Plus and the standard models will be available in four colours: Black, Purple, White, and Yellow. There’s not a lot of difference in terms of design from what we saw with Galaxy S23, but you can expect it to have a flatter frame and slightly thinner bezels as well. Aside from that, it’s the same old boring and minimal design we have been seeing coming from Samsung for a while now.

Specifications is where Samsung seems to have done a decent job, where the Galaxy S24 sports a 6.2-inch FHD+ (2,340 x 1,080) AMOLED screen with a 120 Hz refresh rate. It supports HDR10+, has a Pixel density of 422 PPI, 2600 nits peak brightness, and is covered in a layer of Gorilla Glass Victus. The refresh rate of the display can change dynamically between 48 Hz and 120 Hz.

As for the processor, there’s a lot of confusion. Some leaks state the series will have Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 as the standard chipset, however, some say that Galaxy S24 will have the Exynos 2400 Processor worldwide, except for US, Canada, and China. Under the hood, it will get a single 8GB RAM option with a couple of storage variants including 128GB and 256GB.

For cameras, expect no change over Galaxy S23. It’s going to have the same optics setup including a 50MP primary wide camera with f/1.8 aperture, multi-directional PDAF and OIS. Then there’s a 10MP telephoto sensor with 3x Optical Zoom support, an f/3.4 aperture, OIS, PDAF and a 12MP ultra-wide sensor with an f/2.2 Aperture and 120-degree FoV. Next, it has a 12MP f/2.2 front-facing camera.

The battery capacity has received a minor upgrade, though. It now has a 4000mAh battery (versus 3900mAh on Galaxy S23) with the same old 25W so-called Fast charging that isn’t so fast in real world usage. There’s support for wireless charging also. The handset will run on One UI 6.1 based on Android 14 out of the box.

Additional features will include dual speakers with Dolby Atmos and IP68 dust & water resistance. Connectivity options on the device will include Wi-Fi 6E, 5G, LTE, NFC, Bluetooth 5.3 and Wi-Fi Direct. It also has an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus: Design, Specifications

The Galaxy S24 Plus gets the same design as the smaller S24, but in a bigger form factor. However, it gets some major upgrades under the hood, making it the more closer sibling to the Galaxy S24 Ultra in terms of what the device offers. It also is one of the devices in the Galaxy S24 lineup receiving the most number of upgrades.

The Galaxy S24 Plus is supposed to have a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x flat display with a QHD+ Resolution this time, up from the FHD+ resolution on the S23+. It supports an adaptive Refresh Rate up to 120Hz and touch sampling rate of up to 240Hz. The display also gets max brightness of up to 2600 nits.

Under the hood, the processor situation remains the same as S24. The S24+ is also getting a RAM upgrade, from 8GB (in S23+) to 12GB in all the models. Next, the battery is getting a considerable upgrade from 4700mAh to 4900mAh with support for 45W fast charging and wireless charging as well. Cameras on the back and the front remain identical to Galaxy S24 and the Galaxy S23+ for that matter.

Additional features will include Dolby Atmos powered dual speakers and IP68 dust & water resistance. Connectivity options on the device include UWB support and Wi-Fi 7, 5G, LTE, NFC, Bluetooth 5.3 and Wi-Fi Direct. It also has an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Design, Specifications

The Galaxy S24 Ultra seems to have gotten minor refinements in design, same as what Galaxy S23 Ultra got over the S22 Ultra. This time, the S24 Ultra gets a Titanium frame along with uniform bezels are the display. It also appears in new shades which include Titanium Black, Titanium Gray, Titanium Violet, and Titanium Yellow.

This model sports a 6.8-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2x curved panel with up to 120Hz Refresh Rate support, 240Hz touch sampling rate, Eye comfort shield, 100% DCI-P3 coverage, and up to 2600 nits of peak brightness. Further, there’s an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor.

The Ultra model will get Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in all the regions. RAM remains 12GB while storage options go up till 1TB. Cameras on the back appear to be updated. While the 200MP primary sensor, 10MP telephoto sensor and the 12MP ultra-wide angle sensor remain the same as the S23 Ultra, the fourth telephoto sensor is upgraded to a 50MP lens from a 10MP lens on the S23 Ultra. This gives it the ability to offer 3x and 5x optical zoom. The front sensor remains identical to the predecessor.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra packs a 5000mAh battery which supports 45W wired charging, 15W wireless charging and reverse wireless charging as well.

As for the software, the S24 Ultra runs on OneUI 6.1 based on Android 14. Additional features include S-Pen support housed inside the slot below the S23 Ultra. Further, both the S-Pen and the phone are IP68 water and dust resistant as well. Connectivity options on the device include UWB support, Wi-Fi 7, 5G, LTE, NFC, Bluetooth v5.3 and Wi-Fi Direct.

So these were the leaks for the Galaxy S24 lineup. So far, they don’t seem worthy enough for those to upgrade who have the Galaxy S23 series devices. However, if you have an older model, some of the refinements look attractive.