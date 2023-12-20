The iQOO Neo 9 Pro could sport a 6.78-inch E6 AMOLED Display with a 1.5K (1260 x 2800 pixels) resolution, HDR10+ support, up to 1300 nits brightness and a 144Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SoC.
It packs up to 16GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 inbuilt storage. There is also a vapour chamber cooling system for heat dissipation. For optics, the iQOO device packs a dual rear camera setup including a 50-megapixel f/1.88 IMX920 primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor and a 2-megapixel f/2.4 bokeh sensor along with a V1+ imaging chip. For selfies and video calls, the handset may feature a 16-megapixel f/2.45 camera on the front.
The smartphone is backed by a 5000mAh battery with 120W Fast charging support. Further, it will boot Android 14-based Origin OS 4. For connectivity, you will get dual-SIM 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, NFC, and a USB-C port for charging the handset. It will also have an under-display fingerprint sensor, X-Axis linear vibration motor, and stereo speakers.
