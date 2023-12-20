  1. Home
  2. Product Finder
  3. iQOO
  4. iQOO Neo 9 Pro

iQOO Neo 9 Pro

iQOO Neo 9 Pro
iQOO Neo 9 Pro
Brand: iQOO
Category: Rumored Smartphones
  • Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 9300
  • RAM (GB) 12, 16
  • Storage 256, 512
  • Display 6.78-inch, 2800 x 1260 pixels
  • Front Camera 16MP
  • Primary Camera 50MP + 8MP + 2MP
  • Battery 5000mAh
  • Operating System Android 14

The iQOO Neo 9 Pro could sport a 6.78-inch E6 with a 1.5K (1260 x 2800 pixels) resolution, HDR10+ support, up to 1300 nits brightness and a 144Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SoC.

It packs up to 16GB LPDDR5 and up to 512GB of 3.1 inbuilt storage. There is also a vapour chamber cooling system for heat dissipation. For optics, the iQOO device packs a dual rear camera setup including a 50-megapixel f/1.88 IMX920 primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor and a 2-megapixel f/2.4 bokeh sensor along with a V1+ imaging chip. For selfies and video calls, the handset may feature a 16-megapixel f/2.45 camera on the front.

The smartphone is backed by a 5000mAh battery with 120W support. Further, it will boot 14-based Origin OS 4. For connectivity, you will get dual-SIM 5G, Wi-Fi 6, 5.3, GPS, NFC, and a USB-C port for charging the handset. It will also have an under-display fingerprint sensor, X-Axis linear vibration motor, and stereo speakers.

iQOO Neo 9 Pro Specs

iQOO Neo 9 Pro Price and Other Info

Status Rumored
Memory Variants 12/256 GB, 12/512 GB, 16/512 GB
Colour Options Blue, Black, Orange

iQOO Neo 9 Pro Build & Design

Front Protection Glass Gorilla Glass Victus
Device Back Glass

iQOO Neo 9 Pro Phone Display

Screen Size (Inches) 6.78
Screen Type E6 AMOLED
Screen Resolution 2800 x 1260 pixels
Screen Aspect Ratio 20:9
Refresh Rate 144 Hz
Touch Sampling Rate Unknown

iQOO Neo 9 Pro Performance

Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 9300
Phone RAM 12 GB, 16 GB
Phone RAM Type LPDDR5
Storage Capacity 256 GB, 512 GB
Storage Type UFS 3.1
Memory Card Slot N/A

iQOO Neo 9 Pro Software

OS & UI Android 14, OriginOS 4

iQOO Neo 9 Pro Cameras

Rear Camera Module Triple
Rear Camera Specs 50MP f/1.88 Sony IMX920 primary sensor + 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide angle sensor + 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor
Front Camera Module Single
Front Camera Specs 16MP, f/2.45 aperture

iQOO Neo 9 Pro Battery & Charging

Battery Capacity (mAh) 5000
Fast Charging
Charging Speed 120W
Wireless Charging
Reverse Charging

iQOO Neo 9 Pro Network & Connectivity

Supported Networks 5G
SIM Slots Dual (nano)
Bluetooth v5.4
Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 7
USB Port USB Type-C
NFC Chip
Supported GPS Dual Band GPS, AGPS, GLONASS, BeiDou

iQOO Neo 9 Pro Extra Features

3.5 mm Audio Jack
Set of Speakers Stereo
Face Unlock
Fingerprint Reader In-display (Optical)
IR Blaster
Sensors Accelerometer, Ambient Light, E-Compass, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Proximity, Vibration

More Smartphones from iQOO

Search

Latest News & Updates

© 2023 All Rights Reserved. The Mobile Indian.