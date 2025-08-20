HomeReviewsRealme P4 Pro 5G Review: A Balanced Experience

Realme P4 Pro 5G Review: A Balanced Experience

Here’s our review of the newly announced Realme P4 Pro 5G where we talk about the device in detail to help you decide whether it’s worth it or not.

By Abhishek Malhotra
Realme P4 Pro 5G Review

Pros

  • Design
  • Build Quality
  • Battery backup
  • Display
  • Stereo speakers
  • Cameras
  • Performance

Cons

  • Below average vibration motor
  • Few software glitches
  • No full AOD implementation
  • No NFC

Realme P4 Pro is the latest P-series smartphone from Realme with which the brand promises to offer a balanced experience but has it been able to achieve this? We’ll let you know by the end of our detailed Realme P4 Pro 5G review.

Design & Display

Realme P4 Pro 5G rear

The Realme P4 Pro 5G is available in three shades and we got the oakwood one from the brand which is completely matte finish on the back along with a plastic frame.

Realme P4 Pro top

The camera module on the back has a glossy finish that can attract fingerprints but due to the dual-tone finish it gives to the back of the device, it makes it look even better than how it already looks. We don’t see many smartphones with such looks nowadays so the unique design accounts for an eye-catching experience.

Realme P4 Pro side

The device is slim and lightweight so one-hand use won’t cause fatigue even during extended use. It does feel premium to hold as well and is impressively thin for a battery this size. The buttons on the right are tactile to click but the are below average as it’s a rotary motor that rattles more than it vibrates. The handset is IP65 + IP66 rated also.

Realme P4 Pro branding

The stereo speaker setup is a welcome feature but again, don’t expect top-notch audio quality. It is loud, has clarity and good stereo separation but the audio lacks depth, sounds flat, misses out on bass.

Realme P4 Pro rear

At the front, the Realme P4 Pro 5G gets a 6.83-inch quad-curved with 1.5K and offers 10-bit colour depth, 4608Hz PWM dimming, 453 ppi, 100% P3 colour gamut coverage, 144Hz refresh rate, up to 6500 nits peak brightness and 240Hz touch sampling rate. It also has Gorilla Glass 7i protection. 

It’s a good panel on paper and in real world usage too. It produces punchy colours and sharp content and gets bright enough outdoors. The viewing angles are excellent and so is the touch sampling rate in games.

Realme P4 Pro Display

A 144Hz is great on paper but in reality, the display hardly reaches that value. A select few apps like Compass work at 144Hz while most other apps are capped at 120Hz. There are a few features for the panel, such as AI Hyper Motion that can upscale frame rates up to 120Hz for various animations, AI Hyper Clarity, and AI Always-on HDR.

Realme P4 Pro Display features

These features are supported in select streaming apps but I have seen the Hyper Clarity and Always-on HDR features in other Oppo and OnePlus phones but under a different name, so there’s nothing new or extraordinary there with these features according to my experience.

Aside from that, streaming content on this panel is a treat, thanks to deep blacks and sharp images. Furthermore, the bezels are even on all sides which is noticeable in daily use in terms of aesthetics and are considerably thin at the same time.

The in-display fingerprint sensor works as it should, without any issues.

Software & Performance

The Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 powers the device, coupled with up to 12GB LPDDR4x and up to 256GB of 3.1 storage.

Performance-wise, I didn’t notice any major issues with casual games or in daily use. The animations were fluid while RAM management was also efficient. The device can, however, respond slowly to your touches at times but again, that’s something an update could easily fix.

Realme 6.0 based on 15, which is essentially ColorOS, has great animations across the system along with a wide array of customisation features. Before we talk of those, let me point out the cons first, including no full AOD implementation despite the fact that it’s a capable panel.

Realme P4 Pro AOD

You can turn it on but it will only appear when you pick up the device or move it a little. Some of Realme’s first-party apps were also there upon setting up, like Finshell pay, market, Game Center, etc., along with apps like Facebook and Fitbit, all of which were easily removable. Further, you cannot set the app opening animations’ speed like you can in Oppo and OnePlus devices, and that’s likely because this is a slightly lower end handset compared to those devices which support it.

Realme P4 Pro customisation

As for features and customisation, there’s a plethora of options, like the ability to change fingerprint animations, enable lighting, change the system colours based on the wallpaper colour, use smart sidebar and more.

Realme P4 Pro gestures

Accessibility, AI, and convenience features include the likes of motions and gestures, air gestures, recording summary, AI Smart loop, screen recognition, and the Live Alerts feature that mimics the function of Dynamic Island in iPhones.

Read More: Realme GT 7 Review: Long-Lasting, Powerful, and Ready for Anything

For security, you get the ability to hide apps, lock apps, or move your files in a Private Safe with a separate than that of your lock screen.

Realme P4 Pro heart rate monitor

In the Realme Lab section, there’s also a heart rate measurement option where you can press and hold the fingerprint sensor to measure your heart rate. The feature works, and was close to showing an accurate measurement compared to say, a Galaxy Watch, or a real Blood Pressure monitoring machine.

The device is set to receive 3 Android updates and 4 years of security updates according to an official confirmation by the brand which is an excellent policy for a smartphone that costs this much. The phone was running on the July 2025 security patch out of the box which is quite a recent one.

Connectivity wise, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and 5G worked fine. However, there’s no support which is a bummer and to add to that, the device also failed to run wireless Android Auto with my car and that’s a pretty basic feature that should’ve worked seamlessly.

Battery & Charging

The Realme P4 Pro 5G packs a 7000mAh battery with 80W fast wired charging. A cell this big should be enough for at least 2 days of casual use and I am happy to report that it’s true for the P4 Pro 5G.

You can easily get through 2 days if your usage remains casual like mine, including using Instagram, X, chatting on WhatsApp, some video calling and normal calling, along with streaming videos.

With this usage pattern, I could easily touch 9 to 10 hours of screen-on time and that’s excellent. With heavier use, you can kill it in less than two days but even by those standards the runtimes are outstanding. While I did expect slightly more screen-on time in some scenarios, I was still thoroughly impressed with Realme P4 Pro 5G’s battery backup.

Realme P4 Pro 5G took around 1 hour and 24 minutes to charge from 0 to 100% in our tests. While that might not sound groundbreaking, it’s still quite impressive considering the size of the battery.

Cameras

Realme P4 Pro cameras

Realme P4 Pro 5G has a 50MP Sony IMX896 f/1.8 primary sensor with OIS, paired with an 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide angle sensor. There’s a 50MP f/2.4 sensor on the front for selfies.

Realme P4 Pro indoor
Realme P4 Pro regular outdoor

With the main sensor, you get plenty detailed photos that are sharp and have great dynamic range. The colours remain natural and lifelike. There are two modes including vibrant and crisp where the latter drops the exposure a little and enhances the contrast in photos. However, I preferred the vibrant mode for shooting considering it gave me better results in terms of colours.

Realme P4 Pro ultrawide

The ultra-wide angle sensor has a considerably wide viewing angle and along with that, the colours look decent but aren’t very similar to shots from the main camera, as these have quite a cooler tone which makes them look a little too blue. Further, the dynamic range does drop along with a slight reduction in detailing as well. Despite that, the edge distortion correction remains decent and the overall photo looks crisp and clear unless you go peeping.

Realme P4 Pro portrait

Portraits from this sensor were a mixed bag. While the amount of blur in the background and the details in the shot were on point, the colours looked different compared to how they looked in the real world. For instance, in the shot above, the colour of the Realme 15 Pro in my hand is green but it appears black in the photo, which also suggests that exposure levels and dynamic range could’ve been better when shooting portraits.

Realme P4 Pro 10x
10x zoom
Realme P4 Pro 20x zoom
20x zoom

The device can zoom in at up to 20x but anything beyond 2x starts to lose out on details, sharpness, and the overall clarity. Even at 2x, the shots are just acceptable. Sometimes even at 2x, the photos are not usable, such as when shooting in darker lighting conditions.

Realme P4 Pro low light

Speaking of low lighting environments, the device tries its best to maintain clarity and even does to some extent. However, the shots aren’t very detailed and do have some noise. Turning on doesn’t help a lot in these conditions.

Realme P4 Pro AL
Realme P4 Pro 5G artificial lighting

Under artificial lighting though, things get much better, as shots come out to be highly impressive. They don’t disappoint in any major area except for colours which can sometimes look a little too faded. Yes, you can switch to the Crisp mode for better colours but that messes up with other aspects of the shot.

Realme P4 Pro 5G selfie

When it comes to selfies, the front camera does a commendable job of reproducing natural skin tones while delivering vibrant colors and sharp details. The dynamic range is well-balanced, and edge detection in portrait shots is handled with precision. All in all, it’s an excellent sensor for anyone who enjoys taking plenty of selfies.

Realme P4 Pro 5G

Realme P4 Pro 5G
  • ChipsetSnapdragon 7 Gen 4
  • RAM (GB)8, 12
  • Storage (GB)128, 256
  • Display6.83-inch, 2800 x 1280 pixels
  • Front Camera50MP
  • Primary Camera50MP + 8MP
  • Battery7000mAh
  • Operating SystemAndroid 15

REVIEW OVERVIEW

Design & Build Quality
9
Display
9
Software & Performance
8
Battery & Charging
9
Cameras
8

SUMMARY

For Rs 24,999, the Realme P4 Pro 5G offers quite a balanced experience and doesn't disappoint in any area except for a few software glitches that can be easily fixed with a software update. To sum up, it is surely a smartphone we’d recommend at its price point.
8.6
OVERALL SCORE

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

MORE REVIEWS

Latest News

Load more

Crypto News

Load more
For Rs 24,999, the Realme P4 Pro 5G offers quite a balanced experience and doesn't disappoint in any area except for a few software glitches that can be easily fixed with a software update. To sum up, it is surely a smartphone we’d recommend at its price point.Realme P4 Pro 5G Review: A Balanced Experience

© 2024 All Rights Reserved. The Mobile Indian.