Vivo T4 Pro 5G India Launch Confirmed for Next Week: What to Expect?

Vivo T4 Pro 5G India launch has been confirmed to take place next week in the country. Ahead of the launch, the company has confirmed some of the key features and specifications of the smartphone, including its camera details, the chip it will have, and more.

Vivo T4 Pro 5G India Launch: Details

The T4 Pro 5G India launch will take place on August 26 at 12 PM IST. Ahead of the launch, the company has confirmed that the device will be priced between Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000. Furthermore, the device will come with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 Chipset under the hood, paired with a 6500mAh battery.

On the front, there will be a quad-curved AMOLED display. The rear camera module will house triple sensors, one of which will be a 50MP Sony IMX882 periscope telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. Aside from these, the rest of the specifications of the device are yet to be officially confirmed.

The device was recently listed on the Google Play Console which suggested it will have at least 8GB of RAM.

It is possible that the Vivo T4 Pro 5G is a rebranded Vivo S30 5G device which launched in China a couple of months back. That is because the design of the device shared by the brand in a teaser suggests the Vivo T4 Pro 5G looks similar to the Vivo S30. The chip, telephoto sensor, and battery details that have been confirmed for the T4 Pro 5G also stand in line with what the S30 sports.

Vivo S30 5G: Specifications

The Vivo S30 sports a 6.67-inch AMOLED Display with 1.5K resolution, HDR10+, 3840Hz high-frequency PWM dimming, and 120Hz refresh rate with a peak brightness of up to 5000 nits. The S30 has a 50MP f/2.0 selfie sensor with Autofocus support and an in-display optical fingerprint scanner.

The Vivo S30 is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 Processor paired with up to 16GB RAM LPDDR4x RAM and up to 512GB UFS 2.2 storage. The devices run on Android 15-based Origin OS 15.

For optics, the Vivo S30 has a 50MP primary camera with Sony LYT-700V sensor, f/1.88 aperture, OIS, LED flash, paired with an 8MP 106° ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture, and a 50MP Sony IMX882 3x periscope telephoto camera with f/2.65 Aperture and an Aura light.

The S30 packs a 6500mAh battery with 90W Fast charging. It is also IP64 rated and has stereo speakers with Hi-Res audio. For connectivity, there’s 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.4, GPS (L1 + L5), NFC, and a USB-C port for charging.