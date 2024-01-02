Moto G34 5G: India Launch Expected This Month

Motorola’s Moto G34 5G launched in China earlier last month as a budget contender with a Snapdragon 695 5G Chipset from Qualcomm. While there was no confirmation regarding the Moto G34 5G India launch, a new leak now suggests that it could take place as soon as this month. Here’s what else we know about the Moto G34 5G and it’s arrival in India.

Moto G34 5G: India Launch Timeline

Moto G34 5G India launch details have been leaked by Mukul Sharma on X. According to his post, the Moto G34 5G will be announced in India on the 9th of January. This makes it a part of the long list of launches that are set to take place this month.

Moto G34 5G: Expected Price

Sharma further claims that it will be the fastest device in its segment with a Snapdragon 695 chipset. While replying to a user, he confirmed that the price range of the handset will be Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000. It corroborates his statement that it would be the fastest device in the segment, as Snapdragon 695 is present in phones that are generally priced abive Rs 15,000 in India.

In China, the price of the handset is set at CNY 999 (approx Rs 11,600) for the single 8GB + 128GB variant. The phone comes in Sea Blue and Star Black colours. In other words, one can expect the price of Moto G34 5G in India to be similar to its Chinese variant.

Moto G34 5G: Specifications

The handset sports a 6.5-inch LCD HD+ (1600 x 720 pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Snapdragon 695 processor coupled with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The handset is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W charging.

For optics, the Moto G34 5G offers a dual rear camera setup of a 50-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel Macro lens and a 16-megapixel front camera. There’ll be a side-facing fingerprint scanner along with Android 14-based My UX. It also has stereo speakers.

Connectivity options on the Moto G34 5G include 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and a 3.5mm Headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port.