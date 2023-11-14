Vivo X100 series debuts: First smartphones in the world to have MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SoC

Vivo X100 series has now made a debut in China, the company’s homeland. The X100 series from Vivo is the first ever set of smartphones to have the MediaTek Dimensity 9300 Processor that was unveiled earlier this month. They share the same set of specifications, except for some of the charging and battery stats and the cameras.

Vivo X100 Series: Price

The Vivo X100 and X100 Pro are offered in Star Trail Blue, Sunset Orange, White Moonlight, and Cheyne Black colour options.

The X100 starts at CNY 3,999 (approx Rs 45,600) for the 12GB + 256GB variant and CNY 4,299 (approx Rs 49,000) for the 16GB + 256GB option. The 16GB + 512GB and 16GB + 1TB options priced at CNY 4,599 (approx Rs 52,500) and CNY 4,999 (approx Rs 57,000) respectively. The 16GB + 1TB with LPDDR5T RAM technology carries a price tag of CNY 5,099 (approx Rs 58,200).

The same configurations of the Vivo X100 Pro, are priced at CNY 4,999, CNY 5,299 (approx Ra 60,500), CNY 5,499 (approx Rs 62,700), and CNY 5,999 (approx Rs 68,500), respectively.

Vivo X100 Series: Specifications

The Vivo X100 series features a 6.78-inch OLED display with curved edges and a centre-aligned punch-hole cutout. The display has an 1.5K pixels resolution. It will feature a 120Hz refresh rate and 3000 nits peak brightness. The devices are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SoC paired with UFS 4.0 storage and LPDDR5x RAM. The 16GB RAM + 1 TB storage variant of both the phones have LPDDR5T RAM.

The Vivo X100 gets a triple-rear camera setup that includes an OIS-assisted 50MP Sony IMX920 sensor, a 50MP Samsung JN1 ultra-wide unit with a 108-degree FOV, and a 64-megapixel OmniVision OV64B periscope telephoto camera with 100x digital zoom. It offers a 32MP selfie shooter at the front. The optics are complemented by Vivo’s in-house V2 chip.

The Vivo X100 Pro on the other hand, has a triple-rear camera setup that includes an OIS-assisted 50MP f/1.75 Sony IMX989 1-inch main camera, a 50MP f/2.0 Samsung JN1 ultra-wide unit with a 108-degree FOV, and a 50MP f/2.5 periscope telephoto camera and it is the world’s first mobile telephoto lens certified by Zeiss APO. It offers a 32MP f/2.0 selfie shooter at the front. The optics are joined by a Proprietary V3 imaging chip.

The Vivo X100 comes equipped with a 5000mAh battery unit and 120W Fast charging support. The Pro model has a bigger 5400mAh cell with slightly slower 100W wired charging, but supports 50W wireless charging with the standard model lacks. They also feature an IP68 rating making them water and dust-resistant.

Connectivity options on both the handsets include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth v5.4, GPS/ A-GPS, Infrared (IR) blaster, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. There’s a stereo speaker setup as well as an X-axis linear vibration motor present inside the Vivo X100 series.

Pro vs Pro: How does Vivo X100 Pro compare to iQOO 12 Pro?

The recently launched iQOO 12 Pro stands as a true competitor to the Vivo X100 Pro, as both of them start at the same price. However, iQOO’s device has the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 while Vivo X100 Pro has the Dimensity 9300 processor. So if you have a preference for either of these chipsets, you already have your choice finalised.

On the other hand, we feel the Vivo X100 Pro has a better camera setup judging by the specifications of the sensors. The Pro model of Vivo X100 further has a bigger battery cell as well. The only advantage iQOO 12 Pro has over the Vivo X100 Pro, is that it has 16GB RAM in the base model whereas Vivo’s device has 12GB.