OnePlus 12 debuts with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC: What to expect from India launch?

OnePlus has launched its top-end flagship smartphone for 2024, and it is the OnePlus 12. The new OnePlus 12 from the Chinese brand is the most powerful handset from OnePlus yet, as it packs the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip. The device will also step foot in the Indian market next month.

OnePlus 12: Price

OnePlus 12 starts at CNY 4,299 (approx Rs 50,600) for the base model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, while the 16GB RAM and 512GB storage variant costs CNY 4,799 (approx Rs 56,500). The 16GB + 1TB and 24GB + 1TB are priced at CNY 5,299 (approx Rs 62,400) and CNY 5,799 (approx Rs 68,200), respectively.

OnePlus 12: Specifications

The OnePlus 12 5G sports a 6.82-inch QHD+ (3168 x 1440 pixels) 120Hz 3D AMOLED LTPO display. Furthermore, there is 4500 nits of peak brightness, 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut, 93.5% screen-to-body ratio, Dolby Vision support and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC powers the OnePlus 12 with up to 24GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage.

Additionally, the OnePlus handset has a triple camera setup at the rear, including a 50MP f/1.6 Sony LYT-808 primary sensor, a 48MP Sony IMX581 ultra-wide angle sensor, and a 64MP periscope telephoto camera with OIS. On the front, there is a 32MP IMX615 f/2.4 sensor for selfies and video calls.

It is backed by a 5400mAh battery that supports 100W SuperVOOC charging, 50W wireless charging and 10W reverse wireless charging. Connectivity options include 5G, NFC, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth v5.4 and USB-C 3.2 Gen1 port for charging. Further, it will run on OxygenOS 14 based on Android 14 outside China and ColorOS 14 in China. Lastly, it supports stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, has a Bionic Vibration Motor and is IP65 rated.

OnePlus 12: India launch

The OnePlus 12 is expected to debut in India with the exact same specifications as the Chinese model. It is further speculated that OnePlus will launch the OnePlus 12 globally and in India on January 23, 2024. However, an official announcement from the brand regarding the exact launch date is still awaited.