Honor X9b India launch: What to expect?

Honor debuted in India two months back with the Honor 90 and when we reviewed it, we concluded that it was a decent device for the correct price and had some interesting features to look out for. Now, Honor could be readying the launch of the second smartphone after its comeback in India, and it could be the Honor X9b.

Honor X9b: India launch

Honor X9b was announced back in October globally with a price tag of SAR 1399 (approx Rs 31,000) in Saudi Arabia. Now, with its listing being spotted on BIS certification website (via 91mobiles), it is expected that the India launch of Honor X9b is imminent.

In fact, the report suggests that the Honor X9b could debut as soon as late December or early January in India. Not only that but a pair of TWS earbuds is also expected to launch alongside the phone.

Honor X9b: India Price (Expected)

The Honor X9b is said to compete with the Realme 11 Pro series, so one can expect the smartphone to be priced around Rs 25,000 in the region. This would be cheaper than the Honor 90, which is priced at Rs 37,999 in the country.

Honor X9b: Specifications

Honor X9b sports a 6.78-inch AMOLED panel that offers a 1.5K resolution, 120hz refresh rate, 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut and 1.07 billion colours. It is powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor, paired with up to 12 GB of RAM and up to 256 GB of storage

Honor X9b has a triple rear camera setup including a 108MP f/1.75 primary lens, 5MP ultra-wide f/2.2 sensor and a 2MP f/2.4 macro camera. On the front, the device is equipped with a 16MP f/2.45 selfie camera.

The device is backed by a 5800mAh battery with 35W Fast charging support. It runs on MagicOS 7.2 based on Android 13. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, 5G, NFC, and a USB-C port. The device also has an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometrics.