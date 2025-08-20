Realme P4 5G, Realme P4 Pro 5G Launched in India: Everything to Know

Realme P4 5G and the Realme P4 Pro 5G have been announced in India as the brand’s latest mid-rangers. The new P-series smartphones come with a 7000mAh battery under the hood along with 80W fast wired charging. They pack chips from MediaTek and Qualcomm, and have high refresh rate displays as well.

Realme P4 Pro 5G: Price, Availability, Specifications

The P4 Pro 5G is priced at Rs 24,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model, Rs 26,999 for the 8GB + 256GB model, and Rs 28,999 for the 12GB + 256GB model. It comes in Birch Wood, Dark Oak Wood, and Midnight Ivy shades. The device will go on sale from August 27, 12 PM IST, on Realme India website, Flipkart, and other select retail stores. One can avail a Rs 3,000 flat bank discount and Rs 2,000 exchange offer as well.

The Realme P4 Pro 5G gets a 6.83-inch quad-curved AMOLED Display with 1.5K Resolution and offers 10-bit colour depth, 4608Hz PWM dimming, 100% P3 colour gamut coverage, 144Hz refresh rate, up to 6500 nits peak brightness and 240Hz touch sampling rate. It also has Gorilla Glass 7i protection. The Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 Processor powers it, coupled with LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 3.1 storage.

The handset packs a 7000mAh battery with 80W fast wired charging and 10W reverse wired charging. The Realme P4 Pro 5G has a 50MP Sony IMX896 f/1.8 primary sensor with OIS paired with an 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide angle sensor. There’s a 50MP f/2.4 sensor on the front for selfies.

The smartphone runs on Android 15-based Realme UI 6.0 out of the box. It will get 3 OS updates and 4 years of security patches. Additional features include an in-display fingerprint sensor and dual stereo speakers. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, 5G, GPS, USB-C port, IR blaster, and Bluetooth v5.4. The Realme P4 Pro 5G is also IP65 +IP66 rated.

Realme P4 5G: Price, Availability, Specifications

The P4 5G costs Rs 18,499 for the 6GB + 128GB version, Rs 19,499 for the 8GB + 128GB trim and Rs 21,499 for the 8GB + 256GB configurations. Buyers can avail of a Rs 2,500 bank offer on select bank cards and a Rs 1,000 exchange discount. The handset will be available in a limited Early Bird Sale from 6pm to 10pm on August 20. It will go on open sale from August 25 at 12 PM IST.

The Realme P4 5G will be available for purchase via the Realme India website, Flipkart and select offline retail stores in Steel Grey, Engine Blue, and Forge Red colour options.

The Realme P4 5G gets a 6.77-inch flat AMOLED Display with a full-HD+ Resolution of 1080 x 2392 pixels and offers 10-bit colour depth, 3840Hz PWM dimming, 100% P3 colour gamut coverage, 144Hz refresh rate, up to 4500 nits peak brightness, and 240Hz touch sampling rate. The MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Processor powers it. It has LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 3.1 storage.

The handset packs a 7000mAh battery with 80W fast wired charging and 10W reverse wired charging support. The Realme P4 5G has a 50MP OV50D40 f/1.8 primary sensor along with an 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide angle sensor. There’s a 16MP f/2.4 sensor on the front for selfies.

The smartphone runs on Android 15-based Realme UI 6.0 out of the box and supports 3 major OS updates and 4 years of security patches. Additional features include an in-display fingerprint sensor and dual stereo speakers. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, 5G, GPS, USB-C port, IR blaster, and Bluetooth v5.4. The Realme P4 5G is also IP65 +IP66 rated.