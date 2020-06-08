Vivo Y50, Oppo A12, Jio Disney+ Hostar plans, OnePlus new Smart TVs, Samsung Galaxy Tab S5 Lite and more: TMI Daily News Wrap

So, without further ado, here is TMI Daily News Wrap.

In this article, we will be recollecting the major highlights of today including all the news items in the world of technology. The TMI Daily News Wrap will provide a brief of every major technology news covered in one day, which is helpful for those who have limited time to stay updated with the latest technology news. So, without further ado, here is TMI Daily News Wrap.

Reliance Jio introduces Rs 401 prepaid plan with free Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription

Reliance Jio has today revealed new prepaid plans that come bundled with Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription. The brand has revealed a new Rs 401 prepaid plan that comes with one year of free Disney+ Hostar VIP subscription for its users. The brand has also revealed the bundled offer with Rs 2,599 annual plan along with add on packs of Rs 612, Rs 1004, Rs 1206 and Rs 1208.







OnePlus to introduce two new Smart TV series in India on July 2

OnePlus has announced that it will be launching a new Smart TV portfolio in India next month. The brand has revealed that it will launch two new OnePlus Smart TV series in India on July 2. The company has revealed that the upcoming series of Smart TVs will bring premium experience across different screen sizes. The company says that it will launch the Smart TV series in mid-range as well as the entry-level segment.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite launched in India

Samsung has finally announced the launch of its latest tablet in India known as Galaxy Tab S6 Lite. Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite will be available in 4 + 64 GB variant and is priced at Rs 31999 for LTE version and Rs 27999 for Wi-Fi version. The device will go on sale across retail stores, Samsung Opera House, Samsung.com and leading online portals on June 17.

Key features:



Display: 10.4-inch WUXGA TFT display with 2000 × 1200 pixels resolution

Processor: Samsung Exynos 9611 processor

RAM and ROM: 4GB RAM + 64GB/128GB storage, expandable up to 1TB

Rear Camera: 8MP

Front Camera: 5MP

Battery: 7040mAh

Operating System: Android 10 with OneUI 2.0





Realme X3 SuperZoom may be launched in India with a different processor

The Realme X3 SuperZoom has been teased to be powered by a different processor in India. Francis Wang, Realme India marketing chief hints that the Realme X3 SuperZoom may not have the same processor as the European model. To recall, the Realme X3 SuperZoom has a Snapdragon 855+ processor in the European market.

Oppo A12 with MediaTek Helio P35 chipset launched in India

The Oppo A12 comes with a price tag of Rs 9,990 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB of internal storage, while the 4GB RAM + 64GB of internal storage option is priced at Rs 11,490. The smartphone will be available for purchase from both offline and online channels starting from June 10, 2020. The phone comes in Blue and Black colour options.

Key features:



Display: 6.22-inch HD+ display

Processor: MediaTek Helio P35 processor

RAM and ROM: up to 4GB RAM + up to 64GB storage, expandable up to 256GB

Rear Camera: 13MP + 2MP

Front Camera: 5MP

Battery: 4230mAh

Operating System: Android 9.0 Pie with ColorOS 6.1

Nokia 5310 feature phone teased to launch soon in India

HMD Global is all set to launch a new feature phone in India known as Nokia 5310. The Nokia Mobile India on its official Twitter handle reveals that the feature phone will soon make its debut in India. The tweet reads "The countdown to the remix has begun. Are you ready to #NeverMissABeat? #Nokia5310."

Key features:



Display: 2.4-inch QVGA display

Processor: MediaTek MT6260A processor

RAM and ROM: 8MB RAM + 16MB storage, expandable up to 32GB

Rear Camera: VGA

Front Camera: NA

Battery: 1200mAh

Operating System: Nokia Series 30+





Vivo Y50 with 5000mAh battery launched in India

Vivo has today launched Vivo Y50 smartphone in India. The Vivo Y50 is priced in India at Rs 17,990 and will be available on Amazon India, Flipkart, Paytm, TataCLiQ, Vivo India’s E-store, and across other retail partners on June 10. The phone comes in Iris Blue and Pearl White.

Key features:



Display: 6.53-inch Full HD+ display

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor

RAM and ROM: 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, expandable up to 256GB

Rear Camera: 13MP + 8MP wide-angle lens + 2MP portrait + 2MP macro

Front Camera: 16MP

Battery: 5000mAh with fast charging support

Operating System: Android 10 with FunTouch OS 10





Xiaomi to launch new electric toothbrush in India soon

Xiaomi has teased that it will launch a new Mi Electric Toothbrush in India soon. The company has started teasing the new product on its official Twitter handle. Xiaomi might introduce Mijia Sonic Electric Toothbrush T500 in India as the new Mi Electric Toothbrush. The latest device comes with a dock and it features a USB type-C port for charging. The Mijia Sonic Electric Toothbrush is priced at 199 yuan (approx Rs 2,100) and it also comes with app integration through which users can get oral health reports on a regular basis.

Paytm Postpaid services expanded to more Kirana stores and retail stores

Paytm has expanded its postpaid services to more Kirana stores and popular retail destinations in the country. The service can now be availed to buy groceries, milk, and other home essentials from neighbourhood Kirana stores and also at retail stores such as Reliance Fresh, Haldiram, Apollo Pharmacy, Croma, Shoppers Stop among others. Paytm has also expanded the services to various bill payments facilities available on Paytm, shopping on Paytm Mall, and online payments at internet apps such as Domino’s, Tata Sky, Pepperfry, HungerBox, Patanjali, Spencer’s among others.