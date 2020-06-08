Advertisement

Oppo A12 with MediaTek Helio P35 chipset launched in India

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : June 08, 2020 1:54 pm

The company has introduced Oppo A12 smartphone in the country.

Oppo has today announced the launch of its latest budget-centric smartphone in India. The company has introduced Oppo A12 smartphone in the country. 

 

The Oppo A12 comes with a price tag of Rs 9,990 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB of internal storage, while the 4GB RAM + 64GB of internal storage option is priced at Rs 11,490. The smartphone will be available for purchase from both offline and online channels starting from June 10, 2020. The phone comes in Blue and Black colour options. 

 

The company has also announced some launch offers with Oppo A12. To start with, users will get six months of extended warranty on the purchase of the latest smartphone, though it is valid until June 21, 2020. Furthermore, users will get 5 per cent cashback on Bank of Baroda credit card EMI and 5 per cent cashback on Federal Bank of debit card EMI options. Furthermore, users will get No Cost EMI up to 6 months on Credit Card EMI & Debit Card EMI transactions. Apart from this, users can avail attractive EMI options from Bajaj Finserv, IDFC First Bank, Home Credit, HDB Financial Services and ICICI Bank. 

 

Oppo A12 specifications

 

The Oppo A12 comes with a curved body that the brand claims fit comfortably in one hand. The Oppo A12 is loaded with a 6.22-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels along with 89 per cent screen-to-body ratio, 19:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The display also features an Eye Protection screen. 

 

The Oppo A12 is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 processor along with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded up to 256GB via microSD card slot. 

 

The smartphone features a dual-camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel primary lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, there is a 5-megapixel selfie shooter. The Oppo A12 is loaded with a 4230mAH battery that it claims supports 17 hours of online video streaming, 8 hours of online gaming, and 63 hours of audio playback. 

 

The phone runs on Android 9.0 Pie based on ColorOS 6.1. The phone comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and a Face Unlock feature is also present. On the connectivity front, it supports 4G LTE, WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS, AGPS, dedicated microSD card slot, dual-SIM slot and micro USB port. The phone measures  155.9 x 75.5 x 8.3 mm and weighs 165 grams.

 

