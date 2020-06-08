Realme X3 SuperZoom may be launched in India with a different processor

Realme X3 SuperZoom could launch in India soon.

Advertisement

Realme X3 SuperZoom was launched last month in Europe. The smartphone has already been confirmed to launch in Indian markets by Madhav Seth, but an exact timeline is not known. Now ahead of its launch, the Realme X3 SuperZoom has been teased to be powered by a different processor in India.



Francis Wang, Realme India marketing chief hints that the Realme X3 SuperZoom may not have the same processor as the European model. To recall, the Realme X3 SuperZoom has a Snapdragon 855+ processor in the European market.



In a quoted response to a tweet that said the Realme X3 SuperZoom could launch in India soon, the company executive had asked “How soon?“ and “Which processor to use?” It hints that the Realme X3 SuperZoom arriving with a different chipset in the country.

How soon

Which Processor to use? https://t.co/5cDE1Z1o7l — Francis Wang (@FrancisRealme) June 4, 2020





Realme is also said to launch Realme X3 and Realme X3 Pro smartphones along with Realme X3 SuperZoom in India. All the three phones were recently spotted on India's Bureau of Standards website (BIS), which means their launch could happen soon in the country.



As of now, an official launch date is yet to be announced by the company but there is a possibility it will be launched in India this month.



Realme X3 SuperZoom features a 6.6-inch full-HD+ LCD display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. There is a punch-hole module on the front to house dual selfie cameras. It is powered by Snapdragon 855+ SoC with 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage. The phone pack 4,200mAh battery with 30W Dart charge fast charging and it runs Android 10 with realme UI.



Realme X3 SuperZoom comes with a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel sensor with a wide-angle f/2.3 lens and 119-degree field of view and a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens. There will also be an 8-megapixel periscope lens capable of 60x digital zoom and 5x optical zoom. On the front, the phone has dual selfie with a 32-megapixel camera with Sony IMX616 sensor, f/2.5 aperture and, 8-megapixel camera 105° ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture.





Advertisement