Vivo Y50 with quad rear camera and 5000mAh battery launched in India

Vivo has today launched Vivo Y50 smartphone in India after being spotted on Flipkart online earlier today. The Vivo Y50 is priced in India at Rs 17,990 and will be available on Amazon India, Flipkart, Paytm, TataCLiQ, Vivo India’s E-store, and across other retail partners on June 10. The phone comes in Iris Blue and Pearl White.

The Vivo Y50 sports a 6.53-inch iView display with an FHD+ resolution and a 90.7% screen-to-body ratio. The screen features a punch-hole notch to house the selfie camera. It is powered by a Snapdragon 665 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM. The phone has 128GB internal storage which can be expanded via it’s dedicated microSD slot.

On the camera front, the smartphone has a quad rear camera setup which includes a 13-megapixel primary shooter with f/2.2 aperture, an 8-megapixel wide-angle shooter with f/2.2 aperture, a 2-megapixel portrait shooter with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel macro camera with 4cm focal length and f/2.4 aperture. The notch on the front houses a 16-megapixel with f/2.0 aperture lens.



The Vivo Y50 comes with Funtouch OS 10 based on Android 10 and it is backed up by a 5,000mAh battery that supports fast charging. There is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for security.

Connectivity features include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS. It measures 162.04 x 76.46 x 9.11mm and the weight is 197grams.