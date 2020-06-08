Advertisement

Vivo Y50 with quad rear camera and 5000mAh battery launched in India

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 08, 2020 2:24 pm

Latest News

Vivo Y50 comes in Iris Blue and Pearl White.
Advertisement

Vivo has today launched Vivo Y50 smartphone in India after being spotted on Flipkart online earlier today. The Vivo Y50 is priced in India at Rs 17,990 and will be available on Amazon India, Flipkart, Paytm, TataCLiQ, Vivo India’s E-store, and across other retail partners on June 10. The phone comes in Iris Blue and Pearl White.

 

The Vivo Y50 sports a 6.53-inch iView display with an FHD+ resolution and a 90.7% screen-to-body ratio. The screen features a punch-hole notch to house the selfie camera. It is powered by a Snapdragon 665 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM. The phone has 128GB internal storage which can be expanded via it’s dedicated microSD slot.

Advertisement

 

On the camera front, the smartphone has a quad rear camera setup which includes a 13-megapixel primary shooter with f/2.2 aperture, an 8-megapixel wide-angle shooter with f/2.2 aperture, a 2-megapixel portrait shooter with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel macro camera with 4cm focal length and f/2.4 aperture. The notch on the front houses a 16-megapixel with f/2.0 aperture lens.

The Vivo Y50 comes with Funtouch OS 10 based on Android 10 and it is backed up by a 5,000mAh battery that supports fast charging. There is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for security.

Connectivity features include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS. It measures 162.04  x 76.46 x 9.11mm and the weight is 197grams.

Vivo Y50 launched with 5000mAh battery and quad-camera setup

Vivo Y30 launched with 13MP quad-camera setup and 5000mAh battery

Vivo Y70s launched with 48MP triple rear camera, 6.53-inch IPS LCD display

Vivo Y50 to launch in India on June 10 with 5000mAh battery, Snapdragon 665 SoC

Latest News from Vivo

You might like this

Tags: Vivo Y50 Vivo Y50 launch Vivo Y50 specs Vivo Y50 price Vivo Y50 features

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Nokia 5310 feature phone teased to launch soon in India

Oppo A12 with MediaTek Helio P35 chipset launched in India

Realme X3 SuperZoom may be launched in India with a different processor

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

Top 5 alternative of OnePlus 8 in India

Top 5 alternative of OnePlus 8 in India

Top 5 alternative of Realme Smart TV 32 inches in India

Top 5 alternative of Realme Smart TV 32 inches in India

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Infinix Hot 9 & Hot 9 Pro: Ist Impression

Infinix Hot 9 & Hot 9 Pro: Ist Impression
100 Percent battery manufacturing will take time in Inida

100 Percent battery manufacturing will take time in Inida
TikTok in Trouble

TikTok in Trouble
Xiaomi Redmi Earbuds S: First Impression & Unboxing

Xiaomi Redmi Earbuds S: First Impression & Unboxing
Can Indian live without Made in China Smartphones?

Can Indian live without Made in China Smartphones?
Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 vs Realme Buds Air

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 vs Realme Buds Air

Latest Picture Story

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Realme Narzo 10A: Here is everything you need to know about this phone

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies