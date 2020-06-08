Nokia 5310 feature phone teased to launch soon in India

Nokia 5310 feature phone comes with a 2.4-inch QVGA display with a resolution of 320 x 240 pixels.

HMD Global has started teasing the launch of Nokia 5310 feature phone in India. The phone was announced earlier this year with Nokia 1.3 Android Go edition smartphone.



The Nokia Mobile India on its official Twitter handle reveals that the feature phone will soon make its debut in India. The tweet reads "The countdown to the remix has begun. Are you ready to #NeverMissABeat? #Nokia5310."

The 2G Nokia 5310 feature phone is available at a price tag of 39 Euros (approx. Rs 3,120). So it is expected that the phone will be available at around Rs 3,000 in India.





The feature phone comes with a 2.4-inch QVGA display with a resolution of 320 x 240 pixels. Under the hood, the new Nokia 5310 is powered by MediaTek MT6260A SoC and has 8MB RAM. It has 16MB of internal storage and the memory can further be expanded up to 32GB via microSD card slot.



Nokia 5310 comes loaded with dual front-facing speakers and you get play controls on the right side of the phone. It also comes with 3.5mm audio jack and wireless FM Radio. The phone measures 123.7 x 52.4 x 13.1 mm and weighs 88.2 grams.



For the camera, the phone has a VGA rear camera with LED flash along. The feature phone is backed by a 1200mAh removable battery with up to 7.5 hours talk time (Single SIM & Dual SIM) and standby time up to 22 days (Dual SIM), up to 30 days (Single SIM). The phone runs on Nokia Series 30+ software.





