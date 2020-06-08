Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite launched in India, to go on pre-orders today

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite comes in Angora Blue, Chiffon Pink, and Oxford Grey colour options.

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite was recently teased to launch in India soon. Now it has been revealed that Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite will go on pre-orders on Amazon today at 2 P.M. Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite will be available in 4 + 64 GB variant and is priced at Rs 31999 for LTE version and Rs 27999 for Wi-Fi version. The device will go on sale across retail stores, Samsung Opera House, Samsung.com and leading online portals on June 17. Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (Wi-Fi variant) will be available only on Samsung.co and Amazon.in.

Customers can pre-book Galaxy Tab S6 Lite starting today till June 16 on Samsung.com, at select retail outlets and leading online portals. By pre-booking the device, customers can avail exciting offers of redeeming either Galaxy Buds+ (worth Rs 11900) at INR 2999 only or Galaxy Tab S6 Lite Book Cover (worth Rs 4999) at INR 2500 only.



Samsung launched Galaxy Tab S6 Lite in Indonesia in April this year. It comes with an in-box S Pen, immersive display and premium Uni-body metal design.

Advertisement

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite comes in Angora Blue, Chiffon Pink, and Oxford Grey colour options. It features a 10.4-inch WUXGA TFT display with 2000 × 1200 pixels resolution. On the camera front, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite comes with a single 8-megapixel rear camera with auto-focus and a 5-megapixel selfie camera for video calling.



Underneath the hood, there is 2.3GHz octa-core Samsung Exynos 9611 processor. It is backed by a 4GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of internal storage with an option to expand the storage up to 1TB using microSD card. The tablet runs Android 10 with One UI 2.0 out of the box and it ships with an S Pen.



Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is backed up by a 7040mAh battery that the company claims give a video playback time of up to 13-hours. connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, and GPS support and 3.5mm audio jack. The tablet measures 244.5 x 154.3 x 7mm and it weighs 467 grams.