Xiaomi to launch new electric toothbrush in India soon

The company has started teasing the new product on its official Twitter handle.

Advertisement

Xiaomi has teased that it will launch a new Mi Electric Toothbrush in India soon. The company has started teasing the new product on its official Twitter handle.

The tweet reads, “How many of you are still stuck with manual brushing? Something amazing is coming soon for a #ProCleaning. Stay tuned!” The company has also posted a teaser video of the upcoming toothbrush. The brand says that the new toothbrush will come with ‘pro cleaning’ and users will experience pro brushing with the new toothbrush.

Xiaomi might introduce Mijia Sonic Electric Toothbrush T500 in India as the new Mi Electric Toothbrush. The latest device comes with a dock and it features USB type-C port for charging. The Mijia Sonic Electric Toothbrush is priced at 199 yuan (approx Rs 2,100) and it also comes with app integration through which users can get oral health report on a regular basis.

Advertisement

To recall, the company introduced its Mi Electric Toothbrush T300 in India for Rs 1,299. The brush head comes with anti-corrosion, metal-free high-density bristles. This makes it healthier and durable in nature. The electric toothbrush is loaded with Tynex StaClen antimicrobial bristles.

The company claims that each filament undergoes a polishing process to create bristles that are smooth and round to ensure they don't irritate gums or scratch the surface of the teeth. The toothbrush comes with two modes, Standard and Gentle. It also comes with an auto-timer that reminds users to change brushing sides by pausing it every 30 seconds.