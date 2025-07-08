Dreame F10 Robot Vacuum Cleaner Launched in India

The Dreame F10 Robot Vacuum cleaner has been announced in India Vormax Standard system that delivers optimized suction power of 13,000Pa, smart pathfinder technology, and more. Here are all the details to know about the new product from Dreame.

Dreame F10 Robot Vacuum: Price, Availability

Dreame F10 will soon be up for sale on Amazon India priced at Rs 21,999. As an introductory offer, the Dreame F10 will be sold at a special price of Rs 19,999 during the upcoming Amazon Prime Day sale, which will take place from 12th – 14th July 2025. The robot vacuum cleaner comes with a 1-year warranty.

Dreame F10 Robot Vacuum: Features

The Dreame F10 stands out with its Vormax Standard technology, delivering up to 13,000Pa of suction — the highest in its segment — to clean deeper and faster. Its intelligent Carpet Boost adjusts suction automatically based on carpet thickness, ensuring every fiber is covered. “Whether it’s hair, crumbs, or fine dust, F10 handles it with ease,” said Dreame.

With Smart Pathfinder technology, the F10 scans and maps your home with precision, creating interactive maps and optimal cleaning routes. From stair EDGE detection with cliff Sensors to 20mm threshold climbing, it’s designed to navigate multi-room Indian homes without missing a spot — or taking a fall.

The powerful 5200mAh battery offers up to 300 minutes of runtime, covering up to 270m² on a single charge. When the battery runs low, F10 automatically docks, recharges, and resumes cleaning from where it left off — ensuring uninterrupted performance.

Users can take complete control of their cleaning with Flexible App Control — offering multi-floor map creation, no-mop zones, virtual boundaries, and cleaning schedules that adapt to different needs. Dreame F10 also integrates seamlessly with Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri, allowing users to start or customize cleaning with just their voice.

Dreame F10 delivers comprehensive cleaning with its 2-in-1 functionality:

A 570ml dust box efficiently traps hair, dirt, and fine particles, preventing dust leakage and odor.

A 235ml water tank allows for adjustable water flow across three levels, keeping your floors fresh and streak-free.

The floating rubber brush design prevents hair tangles, making it ideal for homes with pets. Compared to V-shaped brushes, the F10’s brush simplifies maintenance and ensures consistent suction across surfaces — from tiles and wood to carpets.