Samsung Readying Android Auto Alternative Called ‘Auto DEX’

Samsung seems to be working on an Android Auto alternative for its devices that could be called Auto DEX. The Auto DEX will notably work even if your car doesn’t support the function or if your phone doesn’t have support for DEX. Here’s what the leak has to say about the upcoming feature from the brand.

The leak comes from X user “Galaxy Techie” according to whom Samsung’s ‘Auto DeX’ will support 8500+ car models of 120+ brands. “The great news is, even if your car doesn’t support it or you don’t have a car, you can use it with some tricks. Another great news is, you can use DeX even if your phone doesn’t support it,” the leaker said.

The screenshot shows a music player along with a blank box in the middle which will likely show the Maps when navigation is enabled. The navigation bar can be seen both at the bottom and at the left-hand side which is likely due to the fact that Auto DEX can be enabled with “tricks.”

As of now, a lot of information is under the wraps, such as when the feature will be launched, which smartphone models will it support, how will it work alongside Android Auto, what kind of App support would be present, etc. Because this is described as a “very early implementation” of the feature, we should know more once Samsung officially confirms that it is active development.

As of now, the company is setting the stage in New York for its next launch, which includes the the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Flip 7, Flip 7 FE, and the Galaxy Watch 8 series. The devices will be launched later today.