Reliance Jio introduces Rs 401 prepaid plan with free Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription

Reliance Jio has finally announced a new prepaid plan that offers complimentary access to Disney+ Hotstar subscription. The company has announced a Rs 401 prepaid plan in the country.

The pack comes with Disney+ Hostar VIP subscription for one full year. The pack offers 3GB of data per day and it comes with a validity of 28 days. The pack also offers additional 6GB of data making a grand total of 60GB. The pack also offers unlimited voice calling from Jio to Jio, while Jio to non-Jio comes with FUP of 1000 minutes. However, it is important to note that users need to have an active plan from Reliance Jio in order to avail the free subscription.

Furthermore, the company has also revealed that the subscription is valid for Rs 2599 annual plan. The pack comes with a validity of 365 days and it offers 2GB of data per day along with additional 10GB of data. This makes the total data count to 740GB. The pack also offers 100 SMS per day along with complimentary subscription of all Jio apps. The prepaid plan offers unlimited voice calls from Jio to Jio, while Jio to non-Jio calls come with FUP of 12000 minutes.

With this, Reliance Jio is all set to compete with Airtel to provide free Hotstar VIP subscription with its prepaid plan. Airtelintroduced a Rs 401 prepaid plan that comes bundled with Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription with one-year validity. The new Rs 401 prepaid plan comes with a validity of 28 days and it offers its customers 3GB data. The plan, however, does not offer any calling or SMS benefits. It is already available for recharge across all the circles.