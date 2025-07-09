Google Widely Rolls Out Manage Subscriptions List in Gmail App and on Web

Google is rolling out the new Manage Subscriptions list in Gmail App on iOS and Android and on the web more widely. Initial release for select users began in April this year. “With Gmail’s new “Manage subscriptions” feature, you can view and manage your subscription emails, making it easy to unsubscribe from the ones you no longer want all from a single place,” explains Google.

In a blog post, Google said, “with the new “Manage subscriptions” view, you’ll find your active subscriptions sorted by the most frequent senders alongside the number of emails they’ve sent you in the past few weeks.” Further, you can click on any of the senders for a direct view of all the emails they’ve sent. Then, you can unsubscribe in one click, and Gmail will send an unsubscribe request to the sender on your behalf.

To find this view, click the navigation bar in the top-left corner of your inbox and select “Manage subscriptions.” Google notes that the new Manage Subscriptions list in Gmail is now rolling out on web, Android and iOS in select countries.

”Gmail has always worked to keep unwanted emails out of your inbox. Our requirements for senders and tools like one-click unsubscribe give you even more control to choose and actually stop getting emails you no longer want. And the new “Manage subscriptions” view makes it easier than ever to manage what stays and what goes,” said Google.

When the feature first rolled out in April this year, Google noted: