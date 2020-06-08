Paytm Postpaid services expanded to more kirana stores and retail stores

Paytm has also expanded the services to various bill payments facilities available on Paytm, shopping on Paytm Mall, and online payments at internet apps such as Domino’s, Tata Sky, Pepperfry, HungerBox, Patanjali, Spencer’s among others.

Paytm has expanded their postpaid services to more Kirana stores and popular retail destinations in the country. The service can now be availed to buy groceries, milk, and other home essentials from neighbourhood Kirana stores and also at retail stores such as Reliance Fresh, Haldiram, Apollo Pharmacy, Croma, Shoppers Stop among others.



Paytm has also expanded the services to various bill payments facilities available on Paytm, shopping on Paytm Mall, and online payments at internet apps such as Domino’s, Tata Sky, Pepperfry, HungerBox, Patanjali, Spencer’s among others. This will eliminate the need to withdraw cash for meeting monthly household expenses.



Postpaid service is offered in partnership with two NBFCs with an instant credit line for various payments to Paytm app users. Paytm has increased this credit limit up to Rs.100,000 of monthly spends to enable payment for large items such as furniture and consumer electronics among others. Initially, select users will be shown a Postpaid icon in the Financial Services section to avail Paytm Postpaid post completion of their online KYC with our partner NBFC. The bill repayment can be done by the 7th of each month or earlier. Users can access their passbooks to analyze monthly spends to plan everyday expenses.





Along with this, Paytm has also introduced 3 variants of Postpaid viz. Lite, Delite and Elite. While Postpaid Lite comes with limits up to Rs. 20,000 and a convenience charge which will be added to the monthly bill, the Delite and Elite offer credit limits from Rs. 20,000 to Rs. 1,00,000 in monthly spends with no convenience charges. There is no cost associated with activating & keeping Paytm Postpaid or any of its variants.