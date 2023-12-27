HomeGalleryTop 10 Smartphones We Reviewed This Year

Top 10 Smartphones We Reviewed This Year

Here’s a list of top 10 smartphones we have reviewed this year, including the like of Galaxy S23, Nothing Phone (2) and more.

By Abhishek Malhotra

As the year 2023 comes to an end, January 2024 is already looking jam-packed with a load of launches lined up. However, that doesn’t mean we sideline the fact that 2023 was a great year for smartphones and it gave us an opportunity to review some of the best offerings this past year. So here we have a compiled list of top 10 smartphones we reviewed in 2023.

1
Samsung Galaxy S23

Galaxy s23 june update

We started off the year with the review of one of the best flagships of 2023, the Galaxy S23. It is our pick for being an all-rounder compact flagship for this year with an amazing screen and a minimal yet premium design. Despite being a small 3900mAh cell, the Galaxy S23 was consistently impressive with its battery backup along with one of the smoothest software experiences Samsung has ever given with OneUI.

The Galaxy S23 also had a decent set of cameras but could have been better with low-light shots. The only major con with it was the 25W charging speeds which are quite low compared to other flagships at that price. Overall, we cannot complain of how good the device was in most aspects. We also want to mention how excellent the Galaxy S23 Ultra was during our review with the exceptional cameras it had and how high the productivity quotient of the device is.

2
Vivo T2 5G

Vivo T2 5G

Next up is the Vivo T2 5G. Despite being priced along similar lines as the iQOO Z7 5G, a smartphone from Vivo’s own sub-brand, the Vivo T2 5G was a considerably better product than iQOO’s handset, especially when it came to performance. It was a very balanced smartphone if we consider overall price to performance ratio.

3
Lava Blaze 2

Lava blaze 2 cameras

Lava Blaze 2 was one of the best budget segment products from Lava in 2023 in our opinion. It had an impressive construction and a glass-sandwich design. While it did struggle with its cameras, the overall performance of the phone and it’s build quality made it stand out from the crowd.

4
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G

Samsung Galaxy A54 5g camera review

Keeping aside the fact that the Galaxy A54 5G had an Exynos which fails to compete with the competition in the price segment, the handset did do well in other areas such as cameras, display, software and build quality. With all these pros plus a set of eye-catchy colours the handset was available in, the Galaxy A54 5G was indeed one of the top smartphones we reviewed in 2023.

5
Lava Agni 2 5G

Lava Agni 2S

When Agni 2 5G launched, it looked like a product too good to be true but once we reviewed it, we knew it had potential. There were definitely some bugs in the software and the cameras weren’t its strongest point. However, what impressed us the most is how well built the Lava Agni 2 5G was, and the curved display it brought with it which was nothing short of impressive. It also excelled in the battery department, both in terms of charging speeds as well as backup time.

6
iQOO Neo 7 Pro

The iQOO Neo 7 Pro deserves to be in this list at all costs, thanks to the aggressive pricing the value it offered for its price. With a flagship Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 under the hood and a starting price of Rs 34,999, the iQOO Neo 7 Pro turned out to be a versatile smartphone that could handle almost everything you throw at it. It can truly be considered a flagship killer.

7
Nothing Phone (2)

Nothing Phone 2 review

Then came in Nothing Phone (2), the direct competitor to the iQOO Neo 7 Pro. While it did have some inferior specifications compared to Neo 7 Pro, it’s the software experience, the design and the build quality where the smartphone managed to impress us the most. For its price, especially now when it is selling with heavy discounts, the Nothing Phone (2) can be your pick without any second thoughts.

8
Infinix GT 10 Pro

Infinix hasn’t always managed to impress us with its smartphones but it’s GT 10 Pro turned the tables. It proved to us that Infinix is also capable of launching handsets that stand out from the crowd. The GT 10 Pro had a good amount of power under the hood and for a gaming phone, it checked most of the boxes.

9
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

Galaxy z flip 5 cover screen

The third smartphone from Samsung in the list of top 10 smartphones we reviewed is the Galaxy Z Flip 5. Samsung did make a decent set of devices this year and the Z Flip 5 is the one where it finally made a major change in design. The handset got a cover display that was not only better looking but was way more functional than what we saw on Galaxy Z Flip 4 or the Z Flip 3. It still needs improvement in terms of battery life and but for a flip phone, the Z Flip 5 is a product you cannot go wrong with.

10
iQOO 12

iQOO 12 design Impressions

We ended the year with the iQOO 12 review and it is a proof of how the year ended with a bang. The iQOO 12 had a shocking price tag of Rs 52,999 and for that, the handset is offering a lot. Apart from some bugs in the software, the iQOO 12 is as good as it can get in its price range.

So here were our top 10 smartphones which we reviewed in 2023. We are excited and looking forward to 2024 as to how brands follow up to their previous offerings and what else they have in stores for us.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
  • ChipsetSnapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy
  • RAM (GB)8, 12
  • Storage (GB)128, 256, 512, 1TB
  • Display6.8 inch, 1440 x 3088 pixels
  • Front Camera12MP
  • Primary Camera200MP + 12MP + 10MP + 10MP
  • Battery5000mAh
  • Operating SystemAndroid 13

Nothing Phone (2)

Nothing Phone (2)
  • ChipsetSnapdragon 8+ Gen 1
  • RAM (GB)8, 12
  • Storage (GB)128, 256, 512
  • Display6.7-inch, 1080 x 2412 pixels
  • Front Camera32MP
  • Primary Camera50MP + 50MP
  • Battery4700mAh
  • Operating SystemAndroid 13

iQOO 12

iQOO 12
  • ChipsetSnapdragon 8 Gen 3
  • RAM (GB)12, 16
  • Storage256, 512
  • Display6.78-inch, 1260 x 2800 pixels
  • Front Camera16MP
  • Primary Camera50MP + 50MP + 64MP
  • Battery5000mAh
  • Operating SystemAndroid 14

iQOO Neo 7 Pro

iQOO Neo 7 Pro
  • ChipsetSnapdragon 8+ Gen 1
  • RAM (GB)8, 12
  • Storage128, 256
  • Display6.78-inch, 1080 x 2400 pixels
  • Front Camera16MP
  • Primary Camera50MP + 8MP + 2MP
  • Battery5000mAh
  • Operating SystemAndroid 13

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

MORE PICTURE STORIES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Latest News

Load more

Crypto News

Load more

© 2023 All Rights Reserved. The Mobile Indian.