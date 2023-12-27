Top 10 Smartphones We Reviewed This Year

We started off the year with the review of one of the best flagships of 2023, the Galaxy S23. It is our pick for being an all-rounder compact flagship for this year with an amazing screen and a minimal yet premium design. Despite being a small 3900mAh cell, the Galaxy S23 was consistently impressive with its battery backup along with one of the smoothest software experiences Samsung has ever given with OneUI.

The Galaxy S23 also had a decent set of cameras but could have been better with low-light shots. The only major con with it was the 25W charging speeds which are quite low compared to other flagships at that price. Overall, we cannot complain of how good the device was in most aspects. We also want to mention how excellent the Galaxy S23 Ultra was during our review with the exceptional cameras it had and how high the productivity quotient of the device is.