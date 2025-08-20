Samsung Working on Flex Magic Pixel Technology for the Galaxy S26 Ultra Display for Enhanced Privacy

Samsung is seemingly working on a new Flex Magic Pixel technology for the Galaxy S26 Ultra display that will enable enhanced privacy on the device. The technology will use AI to smartly adjust the viewing angles which will prevent other people sitting/standing closer to you to peek over and observe sensitive information, such as banking passwords.

Reports from Korea suggest that Flex Magic Pixel technology for the Galaxy S26 Ultra display is now entering full-scale mass production. This suggests that the technology is set to be used soon by the company, likely in the upcoming S-series Ultra flagship along with potential integration in next year’s Samsung foldables as well.

As to how it works, Flex Magic Pixel uses AI to control individual OLED panels and adjust viewing angles. The feature automatically restricts side visibility when sensitive content is detected—say, while accessing a banking App on the Galaxy S26 Ultra—making it harder for anyone nearby to peek at your screen.

The effect is similar to privacy glass protectors that many users install, but without the usual downsides. Unlike third-party protectors that dim the screen and reduce clarity, Flex Magic Pixel promises the same privacy benefits while preserving the display’s full brightness and quality.

Samsung’s current S25 Ultra (and last year’s S24 Ultra) already pack a top-notch display with anti-reflective properties which we are yet to see on any flagships from other brands. This new feature will further add to the already high-end panel Samsung uses for its flagships.

Apart from this, the report suggests that the 2026 S-series lineup will be revamped in terms of naming, where the base model will be called S26 Pro, followed by S26 EDGE (or S26 Air) replacing the “Plus” model, ending with the Ultra which will remain the top-end flagship the company will have to offer. A similar leak has already surfaced in the past and the newer one corroborating it only makes us believe that it is more likely to happen than not.