Milagrow BlackCat 25 Ultra Launched As India’s First AI-Powered Self-Emptying Bagless Robotic Vacuum Cleaner

Milagrow, India’s home-grown consumer robotics brand, has announced the launch of Milagrow BlackCat 25 Ultra as the country’s first AI-powered self-emptying bagless robotic vacuum cleaner. “This robotic vacuum-mop promises superior home cleaning with features such as a powerful BLDC motor,” and much more. Here’s everything to know about it.

Milagrow BlackCat 25 Ultra: Price, Availability

The Milagrow BlackCat25 ULTRA AI-Powered Self-Emptying Bagless Robotic Vacuum Cleaner is now available for purchase online on Milagrow’s website and Amazon.in for Rs 30,990, with a 1-year standard warranty.

Milagrow BlackCat 25 Ultra: Specifications

The robotic vacuum cleaner by Milagrow packs a 3-litre self-emptying, bagless suction base where users can enjoy up to 70 days of completely hands-free cleaning. The robot is powered by a high-performance BLDC motor that delivers 12,000 Pa suction (25,000 Pa in the 3L collection dustbin) and an EV-grade lithium-ion battery capable of delivering up to 120 minutes of runtime on a single charge, covering an area of up to 2,500 sq. ft.

With advanced LiDAR navigation (powered by RT2R 3.0), the robot scans and maps large rooms within minutes, achieving up to 10 mm accuracy for multi-level cleaning while intelligently avoiding obstacles. A three-stage stainless steel-covered cylindrical HEPA filtration system captures 99.97% of fine dust particles as small as 0.3 microns, along with pet hair, dander, and allergens, making the BlackCat 25 ULTRA especially effective for families with children and pets.

The BlackCat 25 Ultra combines vacuuming with a 250 ml on-board dustbin and an electronically controlled 150ml water tank for Y-shaped mopping. This unique mopping pattern replicates the effect of manual scrubbing. Users can choose between vacuuming, mopping, or both simultaneously.

Keeping in mind Indian house-hold’s needs, a thoughtfully designed compact shape (circular, 310mm in diameter) allows it to easily clean under sofas and beds. It can easily pass through hard-to-reach spaces and around a chair’s leg, without getting stuck in a cluttered household floor. Additionally, its tangle-free technology helps prevents hair, fur, and threads from clogging the main brush to ensure effortless and low-maintenance cleaning.

With 32 intelligent Sensors and Milagrow’s Depth Vision Technology, the BlackCat 25 ULTRA provides real-time obstacle avoidance, precision mapping, and intelligent path adjustment for maximum efficiency. For a worry-free experience, the robot automatically recharges and resumes cleaning when the battery drops below 20%. Control options include a mobile App and voice assistants, enabling adjustments for suction power, water flow, cleaning modes, and even scheduling.

Adding to its appeal, the BlackCat 25 ULTRA can also be operated via remote control, making it highly suitable for seniors and households with limited internet connectivity.