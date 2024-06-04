Samsung Galaxy Watches To Get Free Galaxy AI till 2025

Samsung is all set to roll out the new One UI 6 Watch beta later this month, and while that’s great news, the bad news that accompanies it is that the Galaxy AI features the update is touted to bring for Samsung Galaxy Watches will only be free until the end of 2025, post which, the company will likely charge the consumers a fee for using those features.

Samsung made the announcement of the arrival of One UI 6 Watch beta via a newsroom post. Interestingly, the footnote in the post included a point that read, “Samsung account login may be required for certain Samsung AI features. Samsung does not make any promises, assurances or guarantees as to the accuracy, completeness or reliability of the output provided by AI features. Availability of Galaxy AI features may vary by device model. Galaxy AI features will be provided for free until the end of 2025 on supported Samsung Galaxy smartphone devices. Different terms may apply for AI features provided by third parties.”

The highlighted line in the point mentioned confirms that after 2025, there’s a high possibility that Samsung will begin charging consumers for the use of AI features on the Galaxy Watches. Some reports in the past have suggested the same, where Samsung has used similar language during the launch of Galaxy AI alongside S24 series.

We reported that the Galaxy AI features could adopt the paid subscription model, but that would be limited to the UK and the US, not India. One of the Samsung executives confirmed to The Mobile Indian in the past that, “Currently, there are no intentions to impose charges on our customers for utilising Galaxy AI services or introduce a subscription plan.” Its unclear whether the situation would remain the same for Galaxy AI features on Samsung’s Galaxy Watches as well.

Meanwhile, Samsung also confirmed via the footnote that some of the AI features, including Energy Score, Wellness Tips and, Aerobic/Anaerobic Threshold Heart Rate Zones, will work with all Android smartphones and not exclusively with Samsung Galaxy phones. Two of the upcoming Galaxy Watches have been leaked so far, including the Galaxy Watch FE as well as the Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra.