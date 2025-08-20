Google Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, Pixel 10 Pro Fold and More Launched in India, Pre-Orders Now Live

Google has announced the launch of the new Pixel devices in India and globally, including the Google Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, Pixel 10 Pro Fold, the Pixel Watch 4, and the Pixel Buds 2a. The new Pixel devices are now also up for pre-order on Google’s own store and Flipkart in India.

Google Pixel 10: Price, Availability, Specifications

The Google Pixel 10 costs Rs 79,999 for the sole 12GB + 256GB model in India. Pre-orders for the device have begun on Flipkart, Google’s online store, and offline retail stores, including Reliance Digital and Croma. The device is available in colours such as Obsidian, Indigo, Frost, and Lemongrass. You get up to Rs 7,000 off with an HDFC bank card along with up to Rs 5,000 exchange bonus.

The Pixel 10 sports a 6.3-inch panel with 1080 x 2424 pixels resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 422 ppi, and up to 2000 nits HDR brightness and 3000 nits peak brightness. It is protected with Gorilla Glass Victus 2 both on the front and the back. The phone is powered by Google’s Tensor G5 SoC, along with 12GB of RAM. You get 256GB of storage. It runs on Android 16 out of the box and will get 7 years of Android OS upgrades, security updates and regular Feature Drops.

Pixel 10 comes with a triple rear camera setup, consisting of a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.68 OIS-assisted Wide-Angle lens, a 13-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide angle shooter and a 10.8MP 5x f/3.1 telephoto sensor with OIS. On the front, there is a 10.5-megapixel selfie camera sensor, with an f/2.2 lens and auto-focus support.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 6.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. For security, you get an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor and the Titan M2 chip. On the battery front, there’s a 4970mAh cell that supports 30W fast wired charging and 15W Qi2-certified fast wireless charging. Then it gets dual stereo speakers as well. The phone is also IP68 certified.

Google Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL: Price, Availability, Specifications

The Pixel 10 Pro starts at Rs 1,09,999 for the sole 16GB + 256GB model in India. The Pixel 10 Pro XL comes also in a single 16GB + 256GB trim with a price of Rs 1,24,999. The two handsets will be available in Obsidian, Porcelain (Pixel 10 Pro only), Moonstone, and Jade shades. The devices are now available for pre-order via Flipkart and offline retail stores, including Reliance Digital and Croma. You can get up to Rs 10,000 discount with an HDFC bank card along with up to Rs 5,000 exchange bonus.

Pixel 10 Pro

The Pixel 10 Pro gets a 6.3-inch Super Actua LTPO OLED display with a 1.5K Resolution of 1280 x 2856 pixels resolution, 495 ppi, 120Hz refresh rate, and up to 3300 nits peak brightness and 2200 nits HDR brightness. It is protected with Gorilla Glass Victus 2 both on the front and the back.

Further, the Pixel 10 Pro is powered by Google Tensor G5 SoC with 16GB of RAM. You get 256GB of storage. It runs on Android 16 and will get 7 years of Android OS upgrades, security updates and regular Feature Drops.

For optics, the Pixel 10 Pro gets a triple rear camera setup, including a 48-megapixel f/2.8 telephoto camera which has up to 5x optical zoom and OIS support, a 50-megapixel f/1.68 primary Wide-Angle camera and a 48-megapixel f/1.7 ultra-wide angle camera. On the front, it has a 42-megapixel f/2.2 camera for selfies and video chats.

Connectivity options on the handset include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB-C port. There’s an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor and Titan M2 chip for security.

The Pixel 10 Pro packs a 4,870mAh battery with support for 30W fast wired charging and 15W Qi2-certified fast wireless charging. The Pixel 10 Pro is also IP68 certified and gets stereo speakers as well.

Pixel 10 Pro XL

The Google Pixel 10 Pro XL sports a 6.8-inch Super Actua LTPO OLED panel with 1344 x 2992 pixels resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 486 ppi, and 3300 nits of peak brightness and 2200 nits peak HDR brightness. The display and the back panel of the device are protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 2.

Further, the Pixel 10 Pro XL is powered by Google Tensor G5 SoC with 16GB of RAM. You get 256GB of storage. It also runs on Android 16 and will get 7 years of Android OS upgrades, security updates and regular Feature Drops.

For optics, the Pixel 10 Pro XL gets the same camera setup as the Pixel 10 Pro.

Connectivity options on the device includes 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB-C port. There’s an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor and Titan M2 chip for security. The device is also IP68 certified and gets stereo speakers as well. It is backed up by a 5,200mAh battery with support for 45W fast wired charging and 25W Qi2-certified fast wireless charging.

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold: Price, Availability, Specifications

The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold starts at Rs 1,72,999 for the sole 16GB + 256GB model in India. The device comes in a single Moonstone shade in India. Availability details of the device will be shared by the brand at a later stage. It should likely go on sale sometime during next month.

The Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold features a 6.4-inch OLED outer cover display with 1080 x 2364 pixels resolution, 60Hz to 120Hz variable refresh rate, 408 ppi, and up to 2000 nits peak HDR brightness and up to 3000 nits peak brightness. It is protected with Gorilla Glass Victus 2 and so is the back panel.

The inner folding OLED display is 8.0-inch in size on the Pixel 10 Pro Fold. This LTPO display supports up to 1800 nits peak HDR brightness, 3000 nits peak brightness, 373 ppi, 1Hz to 120Hz refresh rate, and a Resolution of 2152 x 2076 pixels.

The device draws power from the Tensor G5 Chipset paired with 16GB RAM and 256GB of storage. It runs on Android 16 and will receive 7 years of regular feature drops and security patches.

It gets a triple camera setup at the back including a 48MP f/1.7 primary sensor with OIS, a 10.5MP f/2.2 ultra-wide angle lens and a 10.8MP f/3.1 telephoto sensor with 5x optical zoom, PDAF and OIS support. There are two front-facing cameras, inclusive of a 10MP f/2.2 outer front camera and the same sensor on the inside as well.

The smartphone is backed by a 5015mAh battery with 30W Fast wired charging and support for Qi2 15W wireless charging also. Connectivity options on the device include 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, ultra wideband chip, GPS, NFC, and a USB-C port. Additional features include side-mounted fingerprint sensor, face unlock, and stereo speakers. The foldable is also IP68 rated for dust and water resistance.

Google Pixel Watch 4: Price, Availability, Specifications

The Google Pixel Watch 4 has been launched in two sizes, where the 41mm version costs Rs 39,900 while the 45mm model costs Rs 43,900. It will be available for purchase via Flipkart and Google’s own online store, soon. They are available in the following colour options:

41mm 45mm Polished Silver Aluminium case / Iris Active Band Satin Moonstone Aluminium case / Moonstone Active Band Polished Silver Aluminium case / Porcelain Active Band Polished Silver Aluminium case / Porcelain Active Band Champagne Gold Aluminium case / Lemongrass Active Band Matte Black Aluminium case / Obsidian Active Band Matte Black Aluminium case / Obsidian Active Band

The durable, domed display on the Pixel Watch 4 offers edge-to-edge Corning Gorilla Glass 5 with a larger active area and 3000 nits of brightness. It can go down up to 50m underwater, and it has got aerospace–grade aluminium and an IP68 rating. One can get up to 30 hours of battery on the 41mm watch or up to 40 hours on the 45mm watch. Plus, get 15 hours of charge in just 15 minutes.

Pixel Watch 4 uses sleep, resting heart rate, and heart rate variability to show when you’re ready for a tough workout or to prioritise recovery. Further, it can track 40+ exercises and features dual-frequency GPS that gives you more accurate route tracking on runs and hikes, even in tough environments. It has a multi-path heart rate sensor and algorithm fine-tuned for activity make your training precise and your progress clear.

The watch has Wi-Fi 6, GPS, NFC, and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Gen 2 chip. It gets 32GB of storage and 2GB of RAM. Other Sensors on the watch include 3-axis accelerometer, Gyroscope, Ambient light sensor, Electrical sensor to measure skin conductance (cEDA) for body response trackingFar field skin temperature sensor, Barometer, and Magnetometer. It is both 5ATM and IP68 rated. It runs on Wear OS 6.0 out of the box.

Google Pixel Buds 2a: Price, Availability, Specifications

Priced at Rs 12,999, the Pixel Buds 2a will soon be available in India in Iris and Hazel colour options.

The Pixel Buds 2a support twist to adjust stabiliser so they stay snug in your ears during workouts or commutes. Or, one can twist the other direction for relaxed, all-day comfort. They pack an 11mm dynamic speaker driver. And one can customise the levels of bass, treble, and more with the 5-band equaliser.

The Pixel Buds 2a also have Active Noise Cancellation with Silent Seal 1.5 and a Tensor A1 chip inside.

With IP54 sweat and water resistance, sweat and splashes of water aren’t an issue for the buds. With Active Noise Cancellation, get up to 7 hours of listening time and 20 hours of total listening time with the charging case. A quick 5-minute charge in the case can add up to 1 hour of listening time.

Clear Calling blocks background noise, so wind, external chatter, or other distractions in your environment will not interrupt your conversations. It also supports Fast Pair, Find Hub, and seamless switching across Pixel devices. There’s also support for Gemini for hands-free operations, dual mics, touch controls, and wear detection.