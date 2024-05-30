One UI 6 Watch Beta Coming To Galaxy Watch 4, Watch 5, and Watch 6 Series In June: All Details

Samsung is betting big on AI this year when it debuted a suite of features under the Galaxy AI umbrella for its smartphones. Now, Samsung is prepping up the One UI 6 Watch update that will also bring AI features to all of its Wear-OS powered Galaxy Watches from Watch 4 series to Watch 6 series, and a beta version is coming next month.

Samsung made the announcement via its Newsroom where it detailed a couple of the features coming with the next major Wear OS-based One UI 6 Watch update and also confirmed that a beta version of it will be rolled out as soon as in June. The beta will be available for all smartwatches in the:

Galaxy Watch 4 Series

Galaxy Watch 5 Series

Galaxy Watch 6 Series

One UI 6 Watch: Features

As for the new features incorporated in the update, Samsung says its combining Galaxy AI with Samsung Health, where new health features will provide you with more comprehensive health insights, along with motivational encouragement to help you improve your daily wellness. The first feature is dubbed Energy Score, where users will receive a better understanding of their daily condition through a combined analysis of personal health metrics including sleep time average, sleep time consistency, bed/wake time consistency, sleep timing, previous day activity, sleeping heart rate and heart rate variability.

The second one is called Wellness Tips that helps you reach your personal health goals by offering insights, motivational tips and guidance based on the specific goal you’re looking to achieve. Now, enhanced health algorithms and advanced tracking tools will provide more holistic, personalized and actionable insights when combined with AI.

The company is now enhancing its sleep AI algorithm to provide additional in-depth sleep insights. This includes the newly added sleep indicators for Sleep Insights that’ll offer a more detailed and accurate analysis of your sleep quality so you can better understand your sleep patterns and build better habits.

The added metrics include movement during sleep, sleep latency, heart rate and respiratory rate during sleep in addition to previously supported metrics like snoring hours, blood oxygen level and sleep cycle.

Samsung is also offering new fitness features for tailored training. In addition to the five running intensity levels of the Personalized Health Rate Zone, new detailed Aerobic Threshold (AT) / Anaerobic Threshold (AnT) Heart Rate Zone metrics are being offered that will support efficient running while also quickly analysing performance.

Plus, cyclists can easily calculate Functional Threshold Power (FTP) metrics in just 10 minutes and gain better insight about their health metrics by using a personalised power index based on AI data analysis to maximise performance. Finally, there’s also Workout Routine, which combines various exercises for a personalised workout and seamlessly transition to the next exercise without stopping. Users can track their progress when running or cycling using Race, which compares current and past performance on the same routes.

These new features will be available on the next Galaxy Watch line-up via One UI 6 Watch, available later this year. Samsung further says that “this is only a small taste of what we have in store for our users, and we can’t wait to show the full power of Galaxy AI when integrated with the advanced hardware upgrades coming to the new Galaxy Watch series,” hinting towards the upcoming Galaxy Watch 7 series, which likely also includes an Ultra model.