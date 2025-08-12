Portronics ChargeMate Trio 3-in-1 Wireless Charger Launched in India

Portronics ChargeMate Trio 3-in-1 wireless charger has been announced in India with a built-in travel utility kit that is “designed to keep your devices powered and essentials organized wherever you go,” according to the company. Here’s everything to know about the new wireless charger from Portronics.

Portronics ChargeMate Trio: Price, Availability

The Portronics ChargeMate Trio is priced at Rs 1,399 and is available for purchase on the Portronics website. It will also be coming soon to major online marketplaces such as Amazon and Flipkart, and at leading offline retail outlets across India. The product comes with a 6-month warranty.

Portronics ChargeMate Trio: Features

The ChargeMate Trio offers simultaneous wireless charging for a smartphone (up to 15W), smartwatch (2.5W), and earbuds, all in a sleek, foldable design. Its precision magnetic alignment ensures devices stay securely in place for efficient charging. The foldable, circular triple-pad design makes it compact enough to slip into a travel pouch while maintaining a stylish, modern aesthetic.

Inside the first charging module, ChargeMate Trio features a well-organised storage compartment holding a 60W Type-C Fast charging cable along with interchangeable connectors – USB-A, USB-C, Lightning, and Micro USB – making it compatible with a wide variety of gadgets, from smartphones and tablets to laptops.

It also includes a dedicated slot for SIM and SD cards along with a SIM ejector tool, ensuring you have everything you need for travel in one place. Crafted from durable ABS plastic with a smooth matte finish, the “ChargeMate Trio blends portability with resilience.”

Meanwhile, earlier this month, the company also announced a 3-in-1 smart mirror called Portronics Movo. Movo features a round mirror with three LED ring light settings, allowing users to find the right lighting for different situations — from warm tones to bright daylight. The mirror tilts up to 90°, giving the flexibility to adjust the angle as needed. The device also supports 15W magnetic wireless charging and is Qi2 certified.