New Feature Coming To One UI 7.0, Debuting On Galaxy Z Fold 6, Z Flip 6

Samsung introduces new features with its flagship phones every year. These features eventually become available on older devices if they are compatible with the hardware. One upcoming feature on the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is the ability for users to double tap on the back of the device to display the time on the screen. This feature will debut with the new 2024 foldable phones from Samsung, and will then be rolled out to older Samsung devices with the launch of One UI 7.0.

Spotted by The Mobile Indian, the development of the feature was confirmed by Good Lock Terrace, a section within the Good Lock App that shows the latest news and updates about the upcoming features for various modules.

One of the posts within Good Lock Terrace says “We are working hard to develop a new feature using back-tap action for Good Lock’s RegiStar on Galaxy Fold 6 and Flip 6 devices. This feature helps you check the time by tapping the back of the device even in an environment when it is difficult to see the screen and aims to improve accessibility.”

Moreover, the post confirms that the feature will work even when the screen is off, unlike other back-tap actions. As for the availability, the “double tap to show time” feature will first be made available on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Galaxy Z Flip 6 devices, and will later be expanded to other Galaxy devices with the rollout of One UI 7.0 which is expected to take place in late 2024.

With the confirmation coming from the official Good Lock team, it can certainly be said that the feature is in development and one can soon expect an appearance. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Galaxy Z Flip 6 are expected to launch on July 10, when the brand is expected to host its second Galaxy Unpacked event for 2024.