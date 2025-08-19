Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE Launched: Everything to Know

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE have been announced globally with up to a 30-hour playtime along with ANC and Samsung’s own SSC hi-res codec support. “Galaxy Buds3 FE are designed to deliver premium features at an accessible price. Buds3 FE bring more users into the Galaxy ecosystem with an iconic Blade design, upgraded audio performance and Galaxy AI capabilities,” said Samsung.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE: Price, Availability

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE will be available for $149.99 (approx Rs 13,000) in the US starting September 4. They can be bought in Black and Graye colour options. There’s no word on availability in India as of now.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE: Specifications

Galaxy Buds 3 FE feature a 1-way dynamic driver paired with enhanced ANC up to 32dB which reduces ambient noise. Crystal Clear Call technology uses an advanced pre-trained machine learning model to isolate your voice, ensuring conversations remain clear even in noisy environments. The call experience is also improved by the adjusted microphone position, which is optimized for voice pickup with microphones facing towards the user’s mouth. It has a total of three mics.

Users can simply pinch the Blade to make selections or swipe for volume control. It’s also easier to connect via the pairing button on the cradle for transitions between Galaxy devices. With Auto Switch, Galaxy Buds 3 FE actively detect audio activity and transfer the connection seamlessly for continuous listening across all of your Galaxy devices.

When phrases like “Hey Google” are used, Buds 3 FE can listen, understand, and respond without a screen or hands — just the user’s voice. Users can check their daily agenda or email without removing their phone from their pocket or bag. For translation, they can use Buds 3 FE with the Galaxy AI Interpreter app on their smartphone to listen to a lecture in a foreign language or have a conversation with someone in another language.

The Galaxy Buds 3 FE feature the same Blade Design as the Buds 3 Pro. It gets a matte dual-tone finish and semi-transparent accents, but misses out on the Blade light. The earbuds also offer seamless integration with Galaxy devices, including quick access from system settings and app-free control from any screen.

As for runtime, Samsung promises up to 6-hour playback time and up to 24 hours of total playback time with ANC ON and the hours increase to 8.5 hours and 30 hours, respectively, with ANC OFF. The buds have a 53mAh battery while the case packs a 515mAh cell. Thhere’s Bluetooth v5.4, along with Proximity, Hall, Touch, and Pressure Sensors. The buds are IP54 rated also.