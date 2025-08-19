Sennheiser Profile Wireless 1-Channel Mic Launched in India

Sennheiser Profile Wireless 1-Channel Mic has been announced in India. It has been designed specifically for solo creators according to the brand. “This streamlined solution offers flexibility for future upgrades and includes all essential accessories for seamless connectivity,” said the company.

Sennheiser Profile Wireless 1-Channel Mic: Price

The Profile Wireless 1-channel microphone is now available at an MRP of Rs 19,900, with an introductory offer of Rs 15,990, exclusively on Amazon for a limited time. The Profile Wireless 2-channel system is also available, retailing at an MRP of Rs 29,900, with a deal price of Rs 24,990.

Sennheiser Profile Wireless 1-Channel Mic: Features

The Profile Wireless 1-channel system includes all the core components freelance creators and videographers need to capture high-quality audio, including a 2-channel 2.4 GHz receiver, 1 clip-on microphone transmitter, versatile mounting and connection accessories, and a carrying pouch. You can easily turn the Profile Wireless 1-channel system into full 2-channel system by adding an additional Profile Wireless clip-on microphone transmitter and charging bar, each sold separately.

It features 32-bit float recording capability, allowing for extremely high dynamic range, precision, and recovery of clipped audio. You also have the option to activate Backup Recording Mode on the clip-on mic, which will turn on internal recording automatically if the wireless signal becomes weak or drops out.

The mic has an operating time of up to seven hours, and 16 GB of memory for up to 30 hours of internal recording. If you’re in a hurry with limited time to verify levels, simply use Safety Channel Mode on the receiver, which will output the audio at your selected sound level on the left channel and at a lower level on the right channel, to help protect against clipping. It also has an OLED receiver display includes gyro sensor that automatically orients display.

The Profile Wireless 1-channel system comes with everything you need to connect to a camera, laptop, or phone. All key components are stored in the system’s portable carrying pouch, including the clip-on microphone, cold shoe mounting adaptor, USB-C and Lightning connectors, microphone mounting clip, and magnet for attachment to clothing.