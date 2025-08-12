BoAt Stone Arc Series Wireless Speakers Launched in India

Boat Stone Arc series wireless speakers have been announced in India, consisting of three models including Stone Arc Pro Plus, Arc Pro, and Arc. The speakers tout RGB lights and offer up to 45W audio output. Read on to know more about the new set of speakers from boAt.

BoAt Stone Arc Series: Price, Availability

The boAt Stone Arc Series RGB Portable Wireless Speakers will be available on Amazon, Flipkart, BoAt’s website, and select retail outlets.

The boAt Stone Arc Pro Plus comes in Black and Blue colour options, priced at Rs 4,499.

The boAt Stone Arc Pro is available in Raging Black and Groovy Grey colour options, priced at Rs 3,499.

The boAt Stone Arc is available in Frozen Blue colour option, priced at Rs 2,999.

BoAt Stone Arc Series: Features

Spearheading the BoAt Stone Arc series is the Arc Pro Plus with 45 Watts of boAt Signature Sound-backed music power, enhanced by Spatial Sound. “A great option for audiophiles, instant party hosts, and all music lovers who crave music with depth, high volume, and extreme clarity,” as per boAt. With Broadcast Mode and Hearables App support you also get complete control over how your sound behaves and interacts with multiple devices. Lastly, you get RGB LED aesthetics, an ergonomic portable design with IPX5 water resistance, and a massive 12-hour playtime.

The Stone Arc Pro offers a 25-Watt boAt Signature Sound system that’s enhanced with boAt’s Spatial Sound, to create an immersive, room-filling audio experience. It packs a Broadcast Mode, which unlike TWS, can sync with multiple Arc speakers and fill an even larger space with rich, synchronised audio. Compatibility with the boAt’s Hearables App allows you to customise sound profiles, mood lighting for the RGB LEDs, and a lot more. The RGB lighting offers up to 4 dynamic modes that sync with your music. There’s also IPX5 splash-proof rating and up to 12 hours of battery life (with RGB enabled) on offer.

Finally, the base model, named boAt Stone Arc, delivers 20 Watts of boAt’s Signature Sound from large twin 58mm drivers. Its RGB LED lighting adds a splash of personality to your favourite music and the TWS pairing feature allows you to instantly sync with a second Arc. The Stone Arc features Bluetooth v5.4, AUX, and TF card inputs for multiple ways to stream your music. It also has an IPX5-rated splash and sweat-resistant exterior. Then there’s 12 hours of playback (at 60% volume), an ergonomic design, and a built-in mic for handsfree audio and video calls.