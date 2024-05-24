Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra to sport Circular Display in Square body: Renders Leaked

Samsung will be hosting a new Galaxy Unpacked event in July 2024 according to reports and there, the brand will unveil new set of hardware including the new Galaxy Watch 7 series. For the first time, the series will consist of an Ultra branded smartwatch, dubbed Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra, the renders for which have now leaked.

The report comes from Smartprix in collaboration with OnLeaks, as per whom the Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra will sport an unusual yet unique design. The most prominent change would be the departure from the circular dial to a square-ish outer frame that will have a circular display inside. The Watch 7 Ultra will retain the rotating bezel Galaxy Watch fans have always liked in the former Classic variants.

A circular display means Samsung doesn’t have to optimise its UI again for a different shape. However, the slightly rounded square design gives it a unique look and resembles the shape of the default icons seen in One UI.

The display of the watch measures approximately 1.5 inches in diameter, which is exactly the same as the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic. The overall dimensions of Watch 7 Ultra are larger than the Watch 6 Classic, measuring at 47 x 47.4 x 16.4 mm. The rotating dial now has small lines to denote the hours instead of numbers.

In addition, it will have a third circular button on the right between the traditional two keys. While it doesn’t look like it will function like a rotating crown, it could offer other features tailored specifically for the Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra.

At the back of the watch, there is a circular array of individual circles and squares housing the sensors, unlike the seamless ring of Sensors found on the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic. The strap of the Watch 7 Ultra also looks wider and bigger than Watch 6 Classic’s. Finally, the Watch 7 Ultra also gets a bigger speaker grille on the left compared to the former models.