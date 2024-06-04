Samsung Galaxy Watch FE Renders Show Gigantic Bezels

Samsung Galaxy Watch lineup is expected to expand later next month on July 10 at the Galaxy Unpacked event, where not only the Galaxy Watch 7 series is expected to debut, but also an entirely new Fan edition smartwatch, likely to be dubbed as Galaxy Watch FE whose renders have now been leaked online.

Coming from Sudhanshu Ambhore on X, the Samsung Galaxy Watch FE renders show the smartwatch in three colour options, including black, pink and blue. The black one has a black frame, while the pink has a rose gold frame and the blue has a silver frame. One can also observe the slightly more funkier look than the minimal design of the Galaxy Watches, thanks to the blue and orange pieces on the strap of the Galaxy Watch FE.

The straps seem to have a button to unlock the mechanism for removing them, similar to what we saw on the Galaxy Watch 6 series and also the leaked Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra renders. The display on the front is surrounded by thick bezels, resembling those of the Galaxy Watch 4 series from 2021. In fact, some previous reports suggest that the Galaxy Watch FE is a refreshed version of the 2021 Galaxy Watch 4 model.

The Galaxy Watch FE is tipped to be an affordable smartwatch offering in South Korea, the US, and other global markets. Official support pages of a Samsung Galaxy Watch with the model number SM-R861 have gone live on the UK and Latin America Samsung websites. The same model number was previously spotted on the TDRA website with the Galaxy Watch FE moniker.

The appearance of such pages suggests that the launch of the watch is imminent. In related news to the Galaxy Watch, those based on Wear OS will soon be receiving One UI 6 Watch beta as soon as later this month. As for the new features incorporated in the update, Samsung says it is combining Galaxy AI with Samsung Health, where new health features will provide you with more comprehensive health insights, along with motivational encouragement to help you improve your daily wellness.