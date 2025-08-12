Sony ULT Tower 9, Tower 9AC, Field 5, Field 3 Speakers, and ULT Mic 1 Launched in India

Sony ULT Tower 9, along with Tower 9AC, Field 5, Field 3 speakers and the ULT Mic 1 have been launched in India. These products debuted globally earlier this year in April. They come in addition to last year’s first-gen products which included the Tower 10, Field 7, Field 1, and the ULT Wear headphones.

Sony ULT 2nd Gen Products: Pricing, Availability

The new ULT Power Sound products (ULT TOWER 9, ULT TOWER 9AC, ULT FIELD 5, ULT FIELD 3, and ULTMIC1) are available across Sony retail stores – Sony Center and Sony Exclusive, www.ShopatSC.com portal, major electronic stores and other e-commerce portals in India starting today, August 12.

As a special launch offer, customer purchasing the ULT TOWER 9 and ULT TOWER 9AC, will get a Sony Wireless MIC worth Rs 19,990/- (MRP) for free. The Tower 9 (Black) is priced at Rs 84,990, the Tower 9AC (Black) is priced at Rs 69,990, Field 5 (Off White, Black) at Rs 24,990, Field 3 (Forest Grey, Off White, Black) at Rs 17,990, and ULT Mic 1 (Black) at Rs 14,990.

Sony ULT Tower 9, ULT Tower 9AC: Features



The new tower speakers from Sony support 360° Party Sound. The ULT Tower 9 and ULT Tower 9AC feature four tweeters that deliver clear sound to both the front and rear of the speaker, with two mid-range speakers for vocal clarity. The speaker also includes Sony’s X-Balanced Speaker Unit to ensure clear audio and powerful sound.

Hitting the ULT button gives access to two bass modes – ULT1 for deeper, lower Frequencybass and ULT2 for powerful punchy bass.

The ULT TOWER 9’s can provide up to 25-hour battery life, while the ULT TOWER 9AC uses an AC connection without a built-in battery for a plug-and-play format. Aside from this difference, they offer the same set of features and specifications. The easy-to-carry handle makes it simple to carry or lift and the stable castors help easily pull the speaker.

The ULT TOWER 9 and ULT TOWER 9AC do more than just play music — where the 360° Party Lights create a synchronised lighting display that can link up to 100 compatible speakers, syncing both music and lighting seamlessly.

The ULT TOWER 9 and ULT TOWER 9AC are also equipped with fun and convenient features, such as karaoke and guitar inputs, as well as the unique TV Sound Booster function that enhances the audio-visual sound experience.

Read More: Sony ULT Field 7 Review: Premium Sound Perfect For Parties

Sony ULT Field 5, ULT Field 3: Features

ULT Field 5 (Left), ULT Field 3 (Right)

The Sony ULT Field 5 and ULT Field 3 feature a new shoulder strap for easy carrying. The ULT Field 5 offers a superior music experience with boosted bass, while the ULT Field 3 is claimed to deliver powerful bass from a compact body. There’s also the ULT button on the two speakers.

The technology in the ULT Field 5 works in harmony for better sound quality. The X-Balanced Speaker Unit produces a clear and powerful sound with a tweeter providing a spacious sound for high frequencies. The passive radiators are optimized to enhance bass sound.

The ULT Field 3 packs a two-way active driver design, incorporating a dedicated woofer and tweeter. Plus, the layout of the side passive radiators has been optimized to enhance bass sound.

The detachable shoulder strap offers multiple carrying options, making it ideal for outdoor adventures. With the ULT Field 5 and ULT Field 3, listeners can choose the colour that matches their look, from Black and Off-White, and an additional Forest Gray colorway with the ULT Field 3.

The Field 5 can deliver up to 25 hours of battery life, while the ULT FIELD 3 offers up to 24 hours of non-stop playback.

With IP66 and IP67 waterproof and dustproof ratings, the ULT FIELD 5 and ULT FIELD 3 are ready for listening wherever users like – and there’s no problem rinsing them off either. The speakers are also salt-water resistant making them ideal for beachside listening.

The 360° Party Lights are also added to the ULT FIELD 5. Both speakers include other convenient features, such as Party Connect, Multipoint Connection, Bluetooth Fast Pair, and a USB charging port.

Sony ULT Mic: Features

The ULT Mic 1 is designed to pair seamlessly with our ULT POWER SOUND Series speakers. These wireless microphones instantly connect two wireless mics by inserting dongles into the quarter-inch jack mic port, delivering “exceptional vocal clarity.” Featuring Duet Assist, it automatically balances mic volume during dual performances, so no voice gets lost in the mix. It offers up to 20 hours of mic playtime, Fast charging that gives 120 minutes in just 10 minutes and convenient USB charging for hassle-free power-ups anywhere.