Exclusive: Samsung Galaxy AI – Free Usage or Subscription Model? Samsung Responds

Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event showcased the new Galaxy S24 models, featuring advanced AI capabilities known as Galaxy AI. Despite the unveiling, there has been considerable ambiguity surrounding the status of Galaxy AI services. Is it destined to be a free offering, or will it transition to a subscription-based model?

Galaxy AI Services: Paid or Free?

Well, we do have an answer! Raju Antony Pullan, Senior Vice President, Mobile Business Samsung India, said to The Mobile Indian, “Galaxy AI will be available for free on the Galaxy S24 series and other select devices.”

He further affirmed, “Currently, there are no intentions to impose charges on our customers for utilising Galaxy AI services or introduce a subscription plan.”

Some reports have suggested that the Galaxy AI Features will remain free until the end of 2025, but that’s limited to the UK and the US, not India.

Samsung Galaxy AI services suite encompasses a range of artificial intelligence functionalities, including live translation and photo editing tools, leveraging the capabilities of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy chip in Galaxy S24 Ultra and Exynos 2400 Processor in Galaxy S24 and S24+, along with cloud processing.

Which Devices Will Feature Galaxy AI?

The Galaxy S24 and S23 series headlines the list, alongside the inclusion of Flip 5, Fold 5, Tab S9 series and Book 4 series. Pullan states, “The Galaxy AI update will be exclusive to the S series, Tab S9 series, and other flagship laptops as part of Samsung’s strategy to democratise the premium smartphone, tablet, and laptop market.”

Pullan emphasised the current focus is on premium devices when questioned about the inclusion of Galaxy AI in Samsung’s lower-end and mid-range Galaxy A or M series smartphones.

Why has Samsung used Exynos Chipset in Galaxy S24 and S24+?

While the Galaxy S24 series flaunts the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in the USA and select international markets, in India, Exynos 2400 Chipset is being used in the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+.

Exynos chipsets have traditionally grappled with issues such as battery life, thermal throttling, and overall efficiency, impacting the user experience on Samsung smartphones.

Pullan remarked, “The new Exynos chipset has been optimised to seamlessly integrate with Galaxy AI, ensuring a superior user experience.”

Is Hardware Playing Second Fiddle?

The recently launched S24 series maintains a design language similar to the S23 series, with some updates in hardware. However, Galaxy AI has emerged as the focal point.

Does Samsung’s latest smartphone lineup prioritise software over hardware? Pullan said, “Times are changing; hardware will play its role, but software will emerge as the game-changer.”